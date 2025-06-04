The Seattle Storm is facing upheaval this week after star center Li Yueru formally requested a trade alongside the WNBA launching an investigation into the Storm coaching staff, according to multiple reports.

Li’s request was first reported by ESPN's Khristina Williams on Wednesday, followed by a report from WNBA reporter Roberta F. Rodrigues, who cited “pressure from the Chinese national team” as a factor in Li's decision. Rodrigues said, “I have received even further confirmation that is China led. Their expectations were unrealistic as to what her role with the Storm would be,” via Stephanie Kaloi of The Sporting News.

This request comes the same day that Williams reported the WNBA and league security are investigating the Seattle Storm’s coaching staff. Details about the investigation are currently scarce. Williams posted on X, formerly Twitter, “There is currently an investigation being launched into the Seattle Storm coaching staff by the WNBA and league security.” It remains unclear whether this investigation is related to previous allegations involving the Storm’s coaching staff.

This is the second time in less than a year that Seattle’s coaches have come under scrutiny. In December 2024, former Storm guard Jewell Loyd requested a trade following allegations of harassment and bullying by the coaching staff. An internal inquiry at that time found no violations of workplace policies.

Article Continues Below

“The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying,” a team statement provided to ESPN read, via Daniel Mader of The Sporting News.

Head coach Noelle Quinn later said the experience was “a learning experience” and that “the organization did the right thing.”

Yueru’s departure, if completed, would mark the second major roster loss for the Storm this year after Loyd’s exit. Acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks this past offseason, Yueru was expected to provide key depth for Seattle.

The Storm has yet to publicly comment on either the investigation or Yueru’s trade request. As of Wednesday, no additional details were available about the extent of the investigation or how it might affect the team’s future plans.