By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

All hope is not lost for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 16-21, LA remains 13th in the West and 3.5 games behind the eighth spot in the conference. However, with Anthony Davis now working his way back from a foot injury, it seems that the Lakers are primed to make another push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Renowned NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has provided a timely update on Davis’ current injury status. Woj did not say when the Lakers expect AD to be back, but it is clear that the eight-time All-Star is making significant progress on his injury:

“The progress with Anthony Davis, I’m told, continues to be encouraging,” Woj said. “Continues to be relatively pain-free. He’s started to do some running on the court. The next step I’m told for Anthony Davis is gonna be jumping, and then see how the foot feels then. But certainly, they’re encouraged with the progress. I think you’ll see start to see Anthony Davis ramp it up (and) do more with the team back in LA.”

Woj: "The progress with Anthony Davis I'm told continues to be encouraging. Continues to be relatively pain free. He's started to do some running on the court. The next step I'm told for AD is jumping and then see how the foot feels then."#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/m8Ggb86136 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 4, 2023

The Lakers went 3-2 in their recent five-game road trip. As Woj said, they’re back in LA now as they prepare for a matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Davis is expected to re-join his team now that they’re back home, which should provide a boost for the injury-plagued squad.

Things remain tight in the West, and despite the Lakers’ current standing, a string of wins should see them rise in the conference significantly. At the moment, they are just eight games behind the first-placed Denver Nuggets. They obviously won’t be finishing as a top seed in the West this season, but they still have a realistic shot of securing a spot in the playoffs.