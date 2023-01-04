By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena due to a non-COVID illness. LeBron had previously been listed as questionable on the injury report with left ankle soreness.

Around 12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on NBA Today that LeBron’s “questionable” status had more to do with “cold symptoms” following an extended road trip over the holidays. The Lakers had been on the road since Dec. 24. A few minutes later, LeBron’s updated status for the Heat clash was revealed.

LeBron, who turned 38 on Dec. 30, is coming off the most spectacular stretch of his season. Over the Lakers’ five-game trip, he averaged 36.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists — including back-to-back 40+ point, 39+ minute performances since his birthday. He led the Lakers to a 3-2 record, helping his team stay afloat in Anthony Davis’ absence.

Following Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets — in which LeBron produced a bevy of highlight-reel dunks and fast-break finishes — Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said he wants “to ride” LeBron as much as possible for the time being.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) is listed as probable for the Heat game. He exited Monday’s game early after struggling mightily in the first half.

The Lakers will also be without Lonnie Walker IV. The starting two-guard had been listed as questionable vs. Miami — though with left knee soreness, not the tailbone contusion that has caused him to miss the past two games (based on my knowledge, Walker IV will indeed be out due to the tailbone bruise — the injury report may include a typo).

At 16-21, the Lakers sit 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the final play-in spot.