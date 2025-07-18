In 2026, the Women's Professional Baseball League will begin its first season. Among those looking to participate will be former Little League sensation Mo'ne Davis.

On Friday, Davis officially confirmed that she intends to try out for the new league, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. She last played baseball with the Anderson Monarchs club team, but is not done with the game.

Davis will try out next month. “I’m just not done playing at all,” she said.

The Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) will have six franchises and will host their tryouts in August in Washington D.C. In October, the WPBL will host its inaugural draft.

In 2014, Davis became a national sensation during the Little League World Series. She was the first girl to win a game and throw a shutout in the Little League World Series.

Afterwards, Davis was deluged with praise and aggregated television ratings. That year's semifinals drew approximately 3 million viewers on ESPN. Additionally, Davis was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in August 2014.

In the years since, Davis took up a stint in broadcasting baseball for ESPN. Recently, she enrolled as a graduate student at Columbia University after completing four years at Hampton University.

She is pursuing a master's degree in sport management.

The social impact of Mo'ne Davis

Altogether, Davis was a transcendent figure in sports. She broke barriers for girls, especially girls of color, to excel in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

In essence, Davis galvanized dozens of girls to take up sports and placed them in the same category as Billie Jean King, Cheryl Miller, and Caitlin Clark.

Furthermore, she blossomed at a time when social media was beginning to hit its peak. When “going viral” was becoming a regular phenomenon. As a result, Davis's excellence couldn't be ignored and lives on for eternity more than ever.

Therefore, if she makes it back to the mound, they already know who she is.