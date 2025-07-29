The Athletes Unlimited Softball League‘s Talons made history on July 27 by clinching the first-ever AUSL Championship in history. After withstanding two rain delays, the Talons swept the series with a 1-0 Game 2 victory.

“What a day to make history,” Talons manager Howard Dobson summed up perfectly.

Perhaps the team's standout moment of the game came on the first pitch of the fourth inning, when Tori Vidales' home run evened the score with the Bandits at 1-1 and swung the momentum in the Talons' favor.

Vidales is more than just a star softball player who's made appearances for Team Mexico in the 2020 Olympics, with Texas A&M in college, and in the AUSL All-Star Cup. She's also been an SEC Network softball analyst for years, trading in her commentary skills for a return to the diamond.

“For me, I was just really trying to find my swing, and somehow my dad shows up, and my swing just shows up with him,” Vidales said postgame. “It was fun to do that in front of my parents and my grandma, who's also here, and really just do that in a moment where we needed it most.

“Everybody stayed locked in,” Montana Fouts detailed. “You know that you're going to go back out there. You just do whatever you need to do so that when you step back out on that field, you're ready to go.

“This is home to me,” Fouts said postgame about returning to her alma mater, Alabama. “This is the place that's helped shape who I am. Fans continue to come out, I've seen people that I haven't seen in the last five years that were in this crowd. I'm very appreciative of that.”

Sydney Romero's home run, which sealed the deal for the Talons in the second-to-last inning, was one of the only hits given up by the Bandits, who remained neck-and-neck with the Talons throughout the season and finished in second place. Romero gave some insight into what was going through her head as she secured the championship for her squad.

“I was just looking for something over the plate, and [she threw] a changeup that stayed elevated, and it went right for my barrel,” Romero said. “I knew it was gone. I was super excited. Emotions kind of just took over, and I don't know, it felt good.”