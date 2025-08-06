Aug 6, 2025 at 8:55 AM ET

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sparks game against the Indiana Fever was rudely interrupted. Another WNBA spectator threw a bright green sex toy onto the floor, hitting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

This comes after Cunningham made a plea on social media for greater protection of the players from such hostile acts.

Afterward, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts wasted no time in calling out the disrespectful behavior following her team's 100-91 victory, per ESPN.

“I think its ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid,” she said. “It's also dangerous and players' safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it's really stupid.”

This is the latest in what has become a disturbing trend affecting the WNBA. The first incident occurred on July 29 between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.

The fan was arrested and slapped with a one-year ban. Another incident occurred on Aug. 1 between the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries.

The players in the WNBA are demanding more protection

In addition to Cunningham, other players in the WNBA are calling for greater action to be taken to prevent this.

After the incident in Chicago, Sky center Elizabeth Williams said: “It’s super disrespectful. I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever’s doing it just needs to grow up.”

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison specifically called out arena security on her X page.

ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??! Please do better. It’s not funny. never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous. — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) August 2, 2025

The WNBA put out a statement outlining its commitment to player safety:

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.”

In addition, the league stated that anyone who throws an object will face specific consequences.

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

WNBA arenas are bolstering security procedures.