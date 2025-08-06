On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sparks game against the Indiana Fever was rudely interrupted.  Another WNBA spectator threw a bright green sex toy onto the floor, hitting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

This comes after Cunningham made a plea on social media for greater protection of the players from such hostile acts.

Afterward, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts wasted no time in calling out the disrespectful behavior following her team's 100-91 victory, per ESPN.

“I think its ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid,” she said. “It's also dangerous and players' safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it's really stupid.”

This is the latest in what has become a disturbing trend affecting the WNBA. The first incident occurred on July 29 between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.

The fan was arrested and slapped with a one-year ban. Another incident occurred on Aug. 1 between the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries.

The players in the WNBA are demanding more protection

In addition to Cunningham, other players in the WNBA are calling for greater action to be taken to prevent this.

After the incident in Chicago, Sky center Elizabeth Williams said: “It’s super disrespectful. I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever’s doing it just needs to grow up.”

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison specifically called out arena security on her X page.

The WNBA put out a statement outlining its commitment to player safety:

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.”

In addition, the league stated that anyone who throws an object will face specific consequences.

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

WNBA arenas are bolstering security procedures.

More Los Angeles Sparks News
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Sparks’ Cameron Brink opens up on emotional return to the courtJackson Stone ·
LA Sparks player Sarah Ashlee Barker with the LA Sparks arena in the background, WNBA rookie
How Sarah Ashlee Barker has adjusted to WNBA rookie season [Exclusive]David Yapkowitz ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Alissa Pili (35) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Sparks coach Lynne Roberts reunites with former Utah playerDavid Yapkowitz ·
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) and Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) prepare for game action to start during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Kelsey Plum sounds off on Sparks homecourt woesDavid Yapkowitz ·
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball during the first half against Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena.
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike joins exclusive WNBA club in loss to SparksJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives the ball past Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during overtime at Climate Pledge Arena.
Sparks’ Dearica Hamby calls game in double-OT win over StormBenjamin Adducchio ·