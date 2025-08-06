The Los Angeles Rams are in a delicate situation with quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 37-year-old veteran has been dealing with a back injury throughout training camp. Now one NFL insider has shed some light on exactly what is bother Stafford ahead of a crucial 2025 season for the Rams.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc in his back, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Stafford has received an epidural to help deal with the pain of his back injury.

Rapoport added that Stafford's status is still week-to-week, as the Rams are being cautious with their franchise quarterback.

Los Angeles still hopes for Stafford to start in Week 1, despite missing several training camp practices with this back injury. In fact, Stafford has been dealing with this back injury since the beginning of training camp.

Stafford may not be in his prime anymore, but he is still a good starting quarterback. He logged 3,762 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2024 regular season. The Rams even came close to beating the Eagles in the playoffs with Stafford at the helm.

If Stafford is forced to miss any time, the Rams will have to rely on backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford's injury called a “maintenance issue”

The Rams are certainly taking the careful path with Stafford's back injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter called Stafford's injury more of a “maintenance issue” during the latest episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast.

“I don't think it's ideal when your quarterback hasn't practiced yet in training camp and it's the first week in August, but my understanding is a total maintenance issue,” Schefter said. “Yes, [Matthew Stafford] has had some back discomfort. He's had some pain… [The Rams] don't want to put him out there.”

Los Angeles sounds more concerned about putting additional wear and tear on Stafford's body before the 2025 season.

“They don't want to put any wear and tear on his body… And so they are intentionally keeping him out,” continued Schefter. “The interest of maintenance, self-preservation, and just wise caution. My understanding is if the Rams had a game today, Matthew Stafford would be playing without a question.”

Rams fans should find some comfort that, in theory, Stafford could step in and play right away.

Stafford is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL. If anyone can overcome this back injury and start in Week 1, it would be him.