The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship officially raised its purse to $12 million this Tuesday.  The move marks a $1.6 million overall increase compared to the $10.4 million purse last year, making the Women’s PGA Championship purse the joint-highest among the LPGA's five majors. The U.S. Women’s Open, held last month, is the other major with a $12 million purse.

“We're incredibly proud to be able to do that,” KPMG CEO Paul Knopp said. “It's all part of creating a standard of excellence in women's golf. The purse is a hugely important part of that.”

Apart from the increase in purse, the KPMG is also the most comprehensively covered tournament on tour this season, with around 100 hours of coverage across NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock. 

“We look at it as the ultimate strategy when we think about the excellence we're trying to bear to bring success. We continue to play this tournament on iconic courses that are recognized by the golf community every year. … We're excited about where we're going,” Knopp said.

The announcement means that the winner this year will take home $1.8 million compared to the $1.56 million Amy Yang won at the Sahalee Country Club last year. This year’s tournament will take place from June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, marking the first time a women’s major is being played on the course.

The recent announcements mark KPMG’s commitment to take women’s golf into the future. For the first time, Featured Groups coverage, powered by KPMG and T-Mobile for Business, will stream on Peacock, with LPGA legend Judy Rankin and Grant Boone in the booth. 

The coverage will also include the KPMG Champcast, powered by ShotLink Pro and AI, which provides detailed performance insights, including real-time cut projections and scoring targets.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the first of three major championships scheduled in the next six weeks. The Amundi Evian Championship will be held July 10-13, while the final major of the year is the AIG Women's Open, set to tee off July 31.