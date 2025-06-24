Riley Gaines has some choice words for Simone Biles amid their recent feud over transgender female athletes in women's sports.

Fans began sharing screenshots of Biles' deactivated X account, to which Gaines responded: “-has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take, gets rightfully ridiculed for it, issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash, deletes account to pretend it never happened,” the former NCAA swimmer for the University of Kentucky wrote on X.

“Sad to see such a phenom go down like this,” she concluded her post.

– has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take

– gets rightfully ridiculed for it

– issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash

– deletes account to pretend it never happened Sad to see such a phenom go down like this https://t.co/AiYir3kRG5 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Several of Gaines' followers took it as an opportunity to attack Biles and what she stood for.

“She got the social media version of the ‘twisties'” one fan wrote, referring to Biles' withdrawal from several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She got the social media version of the “twisties” — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The gymnast responded to a fan on Instagram at the time, her explanation of the twisties noting that they were the “strangest & weirdest thing as well as feeling,” and that she felt “off sync” even for non-twisting flips, too. She added that non-twist flips were “def better than if I try to twist. I can't even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist.”

Biles fans also came to the defense of the 11-time Olympic medalist.

“You really are a piece of work, Riley. Even after she apologized, you just keep on prodding for you cheap likes and penny ad clicks. You failed in sport and you’re failing in this. Simone is everything you are not,” an X user responded.

You really are a piece of work, Riley. Even after she apologized, you just keep on prodding for you cheap likes and penny ad clicks. You failed in sport and you’re failing in this. Simone is everything you are not. — Roger Raccoon 🏳️‍🌈 (@therogerraccoon) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Simone Biles and Riley Gaines Have Heated X Exchange Over Transgender Women Athletes

In 2022, Gaines famously tied for fifth with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship. She has since made a name of herself by speaking out about transgender women in women's sports. The former University of Kentucky swimmer got in heated debate about the nationwide phenomenon about allowing transgender women to participate in women's sports. Biles called Gaines out after she misgendered a player on a Minnesota high school softball team as “a boy.”

“@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

But instead… You bully them…

Article Continues Below

One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” Biles wrote in a since-deleted X post.

Biles followed up with an additional post referring to Gaines' race with Thomas back in 2022.

“Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_,” Biles wrote.

Gaines was “disappointed” in Biles' response and declared her own personal sentiment on the controversial topic that has been at the helm of women's sports.

“This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest,” the former University of Kentucky swimmer responded back to Biles on X.

Simone Biles Apologizes For X Posts

Shortly after their argument, Biles apologized for posts but stood up for her belief of inclusivity in women's sports.

“I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I've always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn't adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn't help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for,” Biles wrote in part on X.

Gaines responded: “I accept Simone's apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me. I know she knows what this feels like. She's still the greatest female gymnast of all time. A couple of things. Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play…”

Over the weekend, Gaines shared with TMZ that she would “absolutely” love to work with Biles in the future.

“I think we could do a lot together if she was willing to do it,” Gaines added.

Biles has not reacted to Gaines' proposition at this time.