Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber is getting closer to returning after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Bieber, who the Blue Jays acquired from the Cleveland Guardians before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, completed his second rehab outing on Saturday, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“Shane Bieber's second rehab outing at triple-A Buffalo is finished at 5.2 innings and 78 pitches. Allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said earlier this week the righty would get one more rehab start,” Davidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For Bieber, the move represents significant change. He had previously spent his entire big league career in Cleveland, winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2020. The good news for the right-handed hurler is that he is set to join a team that is currently in first place in the competitive American League East division.

Toronto's 68-49 record has them sitting three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the division lead. The New York Yankees' recent slump has seen them fall in the standings, but even they are still only six games back of the Blue Jays with plenty of time remaining in the '25 campaign.

Adding Bieber gives the Blue Jays an experienced veteran to add to the starting rotation. It's uncertain how well he will perform after not pitching since the early portion of 2024, but Bieber's experience will be important nonetheless. He's also pitched in postseason action, something that may prove to be especially pivotal this October.

Bieber seemingly pitched fairly well in his second rehab start. The former Guardians ace could join the Blue Jays' rotation sooner rather than later.

Following their current weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays have upcoming series with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates on the schedule. It remains to be seen exactly when Bieber will return to a big league mound.