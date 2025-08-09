Travis Hunter is looking to make an unprecedented impact in the NFL, and that could only happen through supreme preparation. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and second-string cornerback is getting his body ready for both offensive and defensive snaps in Saturday's preseason game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Displaying his high motor, the two-way talent is doing drills for each position.

Playing both sides of the ball is not a gimmick designed to attract fans. Hunter and this franchise are both committed to this undertaking. Although first-year head coach Liam Coen intends to primarily utilize the exceptional athlete as a pass-catcher, he will make sure the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft gets to demonstrate his playmaking prowess in the secondary as well.

Jaguars' Travis Hunter has waited a long time for this moment

Hunter thrived in both areas at the University of Colorado Boulder, dazzling HC Deion Sanders, his teammates and the rest of the college football-watching world with his amazing versatility. He earned the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the nation's most outstanding receiver, after tallying 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hunter posted these huge numbers while performing at an elite level on the Buffaloes' defense, recording four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Following this historic season, No. 12 won the Heisman Trophy. He is just the second Colorado player to receive the esteemed honor, illustrating the powerful effect he had on the program and sport as a whole. Hunter now aims to help revive the Jaguars, a franchise that went 4-13 last season.

Managing two workloads figures to be much more taxing in the NFL, though. Coen admits that meticulous planning is needed to properly execute Hunter's dual approach. But management is happy to spend extra hours in the office if it means Jacksonville will wield the most unique weapon in the game today.

And Hunter is clearly willing to dedicate a little more energy and time during warmups. He will put all that work to the test on Saturday night, as the Jags face the Steelers in EverBank Stadium. The Travis Hunter Show will produce its most highly anticipated episode yet, and Duval County can wait to watch it all unfold.

