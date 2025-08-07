As one of the two expansion clubs joining the NWSL in 2026, Denver Summit FC is preparing as the start of their inaugural season grows closer. Nick Cushing was announced as the franchise's first-ever head coach on August 6, and he was quick to share what he hopes to bring to the new era of the National Women's Soccer League.

“I want to play my part and give myself to a group of people that have energy and create something special for Denver, and that was the reason why I knew this was the right project for me,” Cushing divulged.

“The decisions that we make over the next six, seven months are going to be critical in giving us the foundation to be competitive in season one,” Cushing explained. “I totally understand and appreciate that expansion comes with challenge, but that's why we're in sport, right? Challenges. I want to embrace that.”

Cushing is making the move from a role as interim head coach for Manchester City Women, where he previously acted as the permanent coach from 2013 to 2020 and led the team to six major titles. He then moved to the United States to join New York City FC as the assistant coach, staying within the City Football Group system and helping the club win its first MLS Cup championship in 2021.

“I've been really, really fortunate to be developed in an established organization like CFG,” Cushing started. “So, to now play my role in developing a team from the ground up, recruiting a sport support staff and building a club, and then recruiting a team, it's incredibly exciting. And it's a challenge that I really embrace.”

Cushing eventually became the head coach for NYCFC as well before being fired in 2024. He touched on how that experience prepared him for the challenge of making the big decision to build an NWSL team from scratch.

“The period after New York was a really good opportunity for me, after a solid period of head coaching, to do some reflection and evaluating on where I wanted to go next and what was really important to me and my family,” Cushing said. “But also what my ambition [was to be] really clear on what organization and what challenge is going to get the best out of me, and also what value I can add to an organization.”

The 40-year-old will be responsible for the NWSL team's personnel and roster choices, and while he made a promise to fans that he'll be looking to follow the precedent set by the club's first signing of Colorado Springs native and NWSL standout Ally Watt, he'll be using his expertise to put together the best overall squad.

“We would be crazy not to try and bring some players that have a real emotional connection to Denver,” he said. “For us, it's about trying to work through the blend and the balance of the squad, it's not going to be all Colorado players. It's not going to be all attacking players. We have to blend the team and balance the squad to make sure that we have a team that can be competitive.”