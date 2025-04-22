Stanford softball broke the NCAA’s single-game attendance record on Saturday, April 19, drawing 13,207 fans to Stanford Stadium for its matchup against rival California. The historic crowd, part of the program’s “The Big Swing” promotion, surpassed the previous record of 12,566 set during the 2024 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Despite the record-setting crowd, Stanford fell to Cal 10-8 in a high-scoring contest, as reported by Marisa Flores of NCAA.com. Former Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck threw the ceremonial first pitch, and the Stanford band performed throughout the game as part of the event’s festivities.

Saturday’s attendance also shattered the NCAA regular-season record, which had been set just one week earlier during the Oklahoma–Oklahoma State game. Stanford had reported over 10,000 ticket sales by the Tuesday before, with enough demand to open the upper deck at Stanford Stadium.

The event took place amid a transitional season for Stanford, which has temporarily relocated home games from the Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium to Stanford Stadium while a new facility is under construction. The expanded venue allowed the Cardinal to accommodate a much larger crowd than usual.

Stanford entered the weekend series at 32-9 overall and 11-7 in ACC play. The team has showcased a powerful offense all season, breaking the program’s single-season home run record with 81 through 41 games. The previous record of 56 was set just last year.

Sophomore Taryn Kern continues to lead Stanford’s offense, entering the weekend with 18 home runs, 47 runs scored, and a .897 slugging percentage. Junior Emily Jones has also played a key role, batting .474 and leading the team in hits and on-base percentage.

On the mound, Kylie Chung has helped fill the void left by 2023 ace NiJaree Canady’s departure, going 11-4 with a 3.06 ERA over 32 appearances.

Although Stanford couldn’t secure the win, “The Big Swing” marked a milestone moment for the program and collegiate softball, with the Cardinal now holding the all-time single-game attendance record.