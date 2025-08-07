Nikola Jokic is arguably the best big man in the NBA, especially after Jokic won three NBA MVPs. He's also a major reason as to why the Denver Nuggets are a legitimate threat in the league. Jokic dominates not with his athletic gifts. But instead, the Serbian star leans on his high IQ and ability to set his teammates up at an elite level.

With Jokic turning heads, there's no question that pass-first big men have become an important commodity. However, historically, they have always been around. Here are the 10 pass-first big men not named Nikola Jokic, ranked.

10. Yang Hansen

Yang Hansen turned some heads at the 2025 NBA Draft when the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 16th pick. Yang became the first Chinese prospect to be selected in the first round since Yi Jianlian in 2007.

To make matters more interesting, he has proudly confessed that he molded his game after Jokic. Yang is showing signs to be a draft steal after averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. His passing game does have a potential to make him a franchise cornerstone in Portland.

9. Boris Diaw

Boris Diaw was certainly not the most athletically gifted player back in the day. While his physique and playing shape often raised questions, Diaw continued to prove his doubters wrong with the way he positively impacts the game. Possessed with a deceptive speed and a high IQ, Diaw effectively facilitates his teams' offense from the post, a rare sight during his era. In fact, he played an instrumental role in the San Antonio Spurs' 2014 title run, averaging 3.4 assists per game mostly off the bench.

8. Andrew Bogut

Trading for Andrew Bogut was one of the best moves that the Golden State Warriors made in mounting their dynasty. Although Bogut initially faced bust concerns thanks to early injury woes, the Australian center earned his keep with the Warriors.

Bogut not only provided size down low, but his ability to produce solid screens and to pass from the perimeter helped space the floor for shooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He helped Golden State win the title in 2015. Furthermore, Bogut averaged 2.2 assists in a Warriors jersey.

Isaiah Hartenstein established himself as a coveted big man in the NBA. Not only does Hartenstein bring size to the table, but his passing has been a huge asset. In fact, the Oklahoma City Thunder utilized his skills to the fullest by playing him alongside Chet Holmgren to form a menacing twin-tower combination en route to the 2025 NBA title. With the Thunder, the German big man averaged a career-best 3.8 dimes per game in the 2024-25 season.

It's easy to see why many NBA fans regard Alperen Sengun as “Baby Jokic.” Sengun simply knows how to effectively locate his teammates from the post. The Turkish center has established himself as a franchise cornerstone for the Houston Rockets, especially after making the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. Thus far with Houston, Sengun has dished out 4.1 assists per game. He should continue to be a dangerous passing big man, especially with the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason.

Domantas Sabonis has established himself as a double-double threat in the NBA thanks to his ability to get points and rebounds by leading the NBA in that category for three straight seasons. However, people often overlook that his passing also brings tremendous value whenever he's on the floor. Besides, the Lithuanian center has been putting up 7.1 assists per game with the Sacramento Kings. Those are qualities he probably learned from his father, who we will get to later in this list.

4. Vlade Divac

If there's something that the influx of international players changed, it was the idea that skilled big men have a place in the NBA. One of the early pioneers of international players in the league was Vlade Divac. He never exactly posted mind-boggling numbers.

However, his ability to see the court on a different light, coupled with his elite passing made him a valuable center in the NBA. The All-Star big man shined the brightest with the Sacramento Kings, tallying 3.7 assists per game, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2002.

3. Arvydas Sabonis

Like father, like son, Arvydas Sabonis is known as the father of Domantas Sabonis. However, the elder Sabonis was the blueprint. Many NBA fans regarded Arvydas as a what-if given how late he made his entry into the NBA due to international tensions. Fortunately, at the very least, the Portland Trail Blazers were still able to enjoy his services, even if he was way past his prime.

In his brief time with the Blazers, he still managed to display a glimpse of his elite passing. Sabonis averaged 2.1 dimes per game, a pretty high mark in his era when it comes to big men.

2. Bill Walton

If it weren't for injuries, Bill Walton would've probably made a strong case to be one of the greats. Nonetheless, he still cemented himself as one of the best players in Portland Trail Blazers history by leading the team to its lone franchise title. But while Walton was an MVP-caliber player, his playmaking was often an overlooked aspect. In fact, his passing even drew praises from teammate Larry Bird. Interestingly, the two-time NBA champion averaged 3.4 assists per game in his career.

Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for a reason. He played an instrumental role for the Warriors dynasty's four NBA titles. Green's versatility and facilitating proved to be critical ingredients in the Warriors' success, especially with his willingness to sacrifice his points. In fact, the three-time All-Star locates his teammates effectively, averaging 5.6 assists per game in his career. Without him, Golden State wouldn't enjoy as much success as they did.