The New York Mets have been in a rough patch as of late, currently sitting at 62-51 after a recent home loss to the Cleveland Guardians. After a hot start to the year, New York has been treading water over the last couple of months and watching the Philadelphia Phillies threaten to run away with the NL East in the process.

A large part of the Mets' struggles can be attributed to the team's pitching department, which has performed well below expectations for the majority of this MLB season.

However, a big boost could be coming for New York on their pitching staff soon.

“(Tylor) Megill has been absent from the Mets' rotation since the middle of June because of a right elbow sprain but threw 20 pitches in a simulated game at Citi Field on Sunday,” reported Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “He is expected to extend to two innings in another session on Thursday. A rehab assignment will follow shortly thereafter, putting Megill on track to potentially rejoin the Mets' rotation later this month.”

Megill was one of the more consistent players in the Mets' pitching rotations during his starts earlier this year, when the team led the majors with a 2.82 ERA prior to his injury. However, since that date, New York ranks 26th in that department, per ESPN, and it's been a major reason why the team hasn't been able to keep up the pace after their hot start.

A tough stretch for the Mets

The Mets have currently lost eight out of their last nine games, with the starting pitchers struggling mightily during that time. The Mets' hitting also hasn't been anything to write home about, as the team was recently no-hit by the Guardians before a late Juan Soto home run saved them from the embarrassment.

New York entered this year with immense championship expectations after having made the National League Championship Series a year ago and added Juan Soto in the ensuing free agency period.

While it's not too late to turn things around, the Mets now sit 2.5 games behind the Phillies for first place in the NL East after leading for much of the year.

New York will next take the field on Friday evening for the first game of a weekend road series against the Milwaukee Brewers.