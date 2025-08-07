Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons and the team remain locked in a contract standoff with owner Jerry Jones, but NFL insider Albert Breer believes a resolution is near.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Breer said he expects the Cowboys and Parsons to finalize a new deal just before the start of the regular season. He projected a contract worth around 45 million dollars per year and said both sides would likely walk away satisfied.

Breer also raised concerns about the delayed agreement affecting Parsons’ season. He pointed to last year’s situation with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed time in training camp before suffering a soft-tissue injury early in the season.

Parsons has not participated in practices since requesting a trade last week, but he remains present at training camp. He has attended team meetings, participated in strength and conditioning work, and mentored younger players, including rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku. Despite his holdout, he has maintained a strong presence within the locker room.

Micah Parsons's holdout is getting to the Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has experienced lengthy contract negotiations of his own, voiced support for Parsons. Prescott said he understands the business side of the NFL and commended Parsons for remaining around the team while protecting himself from potential injury.

Team owner Jerry Jones has not spoken directly with Parsons since March. He dismissed the trade request as part of the negotiation process and emphasized that previous Cowboys contract extensions often came at the last moment. Still, Jones admitted he was unsure if Parsons would be available for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.

The Cowboys have said they want to keep Parsons, and multiple reports suggest the possibility of a long-term deal remains alive. However, the lack of ongoing negotiations has created uncertainty around a player widely regarded as one of the league’s top defensive talents. As the Cowboys push toward Super Bowl contention, securing his services remains one of their top priorities.