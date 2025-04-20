The UCLA women's gymnastics team may have fallen short to No. 2 Oklahoma in the NCAA women's gymnastics championship, but standout Jordan Chiles still dazzled the crowd with an outstanding solo performance to end her junior season on a high note.

The two sides were neck-and-neck after the first rotation thanks to Chiles' nearly flawless floor routine, which earned three 10s and a final score of 9.9750. While some of her UCLA teammates were struggling throughout the final, Chiles was leading the squad with a stunning performance on balance beam that notched 9.9375 points.

The two-time Olympian had a realistic shot at walking away with more than one solo award this year. Chiles' score on the floor in the final was better than what she racked up in the semifinal round, and she even topped Brooklyn Moors, her teammate and this year's actual title winner.

Regardless of the outcome, Chiles seems to feel proud of the way her third season turned out. “I can say my junior year was one in the books!! See yall next season,” she posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Chiles did win an individual title during the semifinals on the uneven bars with a 9.9750 score just days earlier, becoming the first gymnast to win multiple NCAA uneven bars championships in UCLA history after she also clinched the same event in 2023. Her efforts helped the Bruins edge out No. 1 LSU by .2125 points to make the national finals.

The 24-year-old took to social media a day before to self-congratulate on her repeat achievement.

“Bars CHAMP repeat and going to FOTF!!! I'm screaming!!” Chiles tweeted from her account, mentioning that she also made it to the final round of floor exercises.

The UCLA women's gymnastics team was chasing its eighth overall national title and first since 2018. However, it was the Sooners who claimed their third gymnastics national title in four years and seventh overall with a score of 198.0125, narrowly topping the Bruins and their 197.6125-point total.

After being a key member of the United States' gold-winning 2024 Olympic team, Chiles controversially had her individual bronze medal revoked. To date, she has still refused to return the medal.

Chiles has confirmed that she'll return to UCLA for the 2025-26 campaign.