UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma made a hilarious dig at star guard Paige Bueckers after his team sealed a berth into the Big East title game. The Huskies beat Villanova 82-54 as Bueckers led the charge with 23 points and six assists. The No. 3 team in the country is now on the verge of clinching its first No. 1 seed since 2021.

A week off of an emotional Senior Day, Geno Auriemma made an amusing comment about his star guard as her career winds down with UConn women's basketball.

“She takes everything I say as a suggestion.”

This Huskies team has a very strong chance of breaking the program's title drought

UConn women's basketball is currently riding a nine-game winning streak and looks to be peaking at the right time. The highlight of this run was the blowout victory at South Carolina, which broke the Gamecocks' 71-game home streak. The trio of Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd have been among the best in the conference this entire time and bring a wealth of experience heading into March.

Surprisingly, the Huskies have not won a national title since 2016. During that drought, the program has made six Final Fours, while playing in the championship game once. Geno Auriemma is not used to this kind of spell during his time in Storrs. Between 2000 and 2016, UConn women's basketball won a staggering ten NCAA titles, which included five undefeated seasons. But the sport has had more parity over the past decade, and several teams have been in the way of the Huskies' return to the mountaintop.

The squad that seems to be the biggest threat to this program's title quest includes a few teams that have already beaten Geno Auriemma's team this season. That includes No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 2 USC. The Trojans are a massive threat due to the upside they've shown on several occasions this year. USC is led by one of the best players in the country, JuJu Watkins, who is one of the current faces of the sport. The sensational sophomore had a phenomenal stat line in an epic clash in December, recording 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal.

Overall, the vibes are high for UConn women's basketball. Geno Auriemma has always been one to joke about his players, but there's a camaraderie and a shared adversity for this group that can propel them to the top. Paige Bueckers will have to lead the charge and be the best player in the nation when the NCAA Tournament starts. The two-time Unanimous All-American and former College Player of the Year has the ability to do that and end her college career with her first national title in Storrs.