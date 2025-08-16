The Carolina Panthers might have to add another quarterback to their offseason roster on Monday. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffered an elbow injury in the team's preseason contest against the Houston Texans and did not return to the game.

Dalton, 37, left the game nursing his elbow after just one series. He was replaced by third-stringer Jack Plummer and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team confirmed. The Panthers do not have any other quarterbacks on their roster, likely leaving Plummer in to finish the game.

Although he was pulled rather quickly, it is difficult to gauge the severity of Dalton's injury. Head coach Dave Canales likely wanted to give Dalton more reps, but teams are notoriously cautious in the preseason, particularly with their veterans. However, Dalton did not immediately head to the locker room after leaving the game, suggesting he would be able to continue playing if necessary.

Dalton was the Panthers' second quarterback to see the field. He entered the game for the team's second drive, replacing starter Bryce Young. Dalton completed just two of his four pass attempts for 22 yards before returning to the sidelines.

Despite starting five games in 2024, Dalton is firmly entrenched as the Panthers' backup quarterback. He re-signed with the team in free agency, signing on a one-year, $8 million deal in February.

Panthers' quarterback situation amid Andy Dalton injury

Article Continues Below

In the event Dalton's injury ends up causing him to miss time, Plummer would assume the role as Young's backup. Carolina does not currently have a fourth quarterback on the team, but has ample time to sign one if needed.

With three weeks remaining until Week 1, Dalton is not likely in danger of missing any significant time. However, the Panthers still have one more preseason game to play. Following its matchup with the Texans, Carolina will face a quick turnaround and play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Unless Canales leaves Young on the field for multiple series, Panthers fans can expect another heavy dosage of Plummer in the team's final preseason game. Plummer is preparing for his second season with the franchise, but has yet to see an official NFL snap, having spent the entire 2024 season on the practice squad.