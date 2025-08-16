As some within the New England Patriots have been happy with Drake Maye in how he's been leading the team, such as head coach Mike Vrabel, more have joined in praising the second-year quarterback. While the Patriots have clear expectations for Maye, the latest comments from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should please any fan.

During New England's second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, McDaniels would be asked about Maye as he played two drives in the contest before Joshua Dobbs checked in. McDaniels would highlight Maye's composure and how “excited” he was to see the “growth” from the 22-year-old, according to Mark Daniels, who credits CBS News Boston.

“I was really excited by the way he handled those practices this week,” McDaniels said. “We saw a lot of growth from him. Did a great job of taking care of the football…Patriot nation should be excited, too.”

Maye's performance during practice, especially the joint session with the Vikings before Saturday's outing, was also highlighted by Vrabel this past week.

“Vrabel says he was happy with Drake Maye’s performance yesterday, noting his communication and poise amid all the chaos the Vikings defense tried to create,” Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Added Maye didn’t make bad plays worse and hit some big plays when the Patriots blocked well.”

Patriots' Mike Vrabel has certain main goals for Drake Maye

Despite the Patriots' star signal-caller in Maye having some brutal practices, it seems as if the coaching staff is excited to see him adapt to his surroundings. Vrabel said it best himself, even if the performances aren't always up to par, Maye is expected to showcase his “leadership” and his “demeanor” at a high level all the time, according to WEEI.

“The expectation is that he's leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That's what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That's pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can't take days off.”

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn't going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor have to be,” Vrabel continued. “And I think he's learning that. I love the fact that he's willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he's demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody's on the same page.”

At any rate, Maye is looking to improve after his rookie season, where he threw for 2,276 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The third overall pick out of the University of North Carolina will lead New England as the team starts the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Las Vegas Raiders.