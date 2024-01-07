Page thinks this Superstar is "Awesome!"

In 2024, The Miz might just be the most polarizing professional wrestler in the WWE Universe.

Some fans love him, be it because they enjoyed his run of years past both as a single and in teams with the likes of R-Truth or because they secretly think he's an incredible wrestler who hasn't been afforded a chance to show it – see the discourse around his feud with Gunther. And to others? Well, he's a corny goofball who has really bad merch, a really tired talk show, and yet keeps getting WWE opportunities because his other show, Miz and Mrs., does numbers for the USA Network.

And yet, one person who really appreciates what The Miz brings to the table might just be the least likely, “All Ego” Ethan Page, the former member of The North, who has been working under the Ring of Honor brand as a member of AEW.

Discussing his experience working alongside the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion on the Bragman Breakdown, Page recalled the time he spent as an extra for WWE last decade and how, despite his lack of accolades, he was treated very kindly by the “Awesome One.”

“I did extra work, very young, I think I was 22, 23 years old. Still only doing independents. This was pre-IMPACT, pre-EVOLVE even. I was there for extra work, and I was waiting to sign in, you have to fill out these waivers,” Ethan Page told Jackson Bragman via Fightful. “As I'm waiting, The Miz walks down the hallway. I had greeted maybe a couple of wrestlers at this point. First time I've ever been backstage, so I'm blown away at the whole larger-than-life atmosphere of it, and I've only seen what's on-screen, so my mind is blown. I see The Miz walk by. He stops to say hello to every extra, every staff member. These are people just filing papers. It didn't matter who it was, he stopped and said hi to everyone. He stops in the admin room to double-check his charity appearances. As he's double-checking, they are adding more to his plate. ‘Do you mind stopping to read to kids for Be A Star?' ‘Yeah, no problem. Whatever you need. You know that.' I have the clearest mental picture of that experience that I have tried to recreate in my career to give that same… the feeling I got watching it, I was like, ‘Oh, that's how you do this job right.' That is the person and performer that I want to be like.”

Wow, did you have “All Ego” shouting out Miz on your 2024 Bingo sheet? If not, you wouldn't be alone, but learning about just how much effort the 19-year vet put into handling himself professionally in the middle of his prime is valuable all the same, as it might just be one of the reasons why The Miz has remained a fixture of the WWE Universe for all of these years.

Ethan Page discusses his relationship with another legendary WWE act.

Elsewhere on the Bragman Breakdown, Ethan Page discussed his relationship with another legenady WWE act, the Hardy Boys, who he has been associated with heavily over the past year and change in AEW.

While working with Matt and Jeff Hardy has been incredibly valuable for Page, it's also left him frustrated too, as he's been left without a meaningful angle on AEW television as a result.

“It was honestly, it was when I was with the Hardy Boys. To me, I'm like, ‘This is a dream come true.' I get to do the dance, I get to come out to the entrance, I'm legitimately good friends with Isiah Kassidy, so I get to work with him, and we were teaming, but so irregularly. We had pitched to be the Moan Event, because he was doing the moaning thing, and we were kind of doing nothing at the time. The goal was to eventually get to the point where I could be released from my contract with Matt Hardy. We lost in the match at his house, in the big compound fight, and he ends up controlling my contract and The Firm needed to disband, which I felt like at that point was a great point to end the storyline, but a week or two later, I had to team up with The Firm again. I feel there were too many loose ends that kind of gave a bad taste in people's mouths. Once they started to see us together for longer, it was almost like it was white noise, and I didn't want to be white noise on the show. For me, it was fun, I was learning so much. Literally, every week, I was learning from Matt and Jeff. They are legends. I just knew that if I kept going down this path, I would pretty much be stuck in the mud. I don't want to be stuck in the mud for a long time. Once you get cold, it's very hard to get hot,” Ethan Page said via Fightful.

“The craziest thing is. We were put on a majority of the YouTube shows. We were on Dark Elevation, so we were giving it away for free. Myself and Matt Hardy were telling a story on those shows every week and the crowd was going nuts. Every week, we were going to these arenas and they were so invested in this storyline. Once we got to the point of kind of finishing it on Rampage and the compound match, I feel that should have been the exclamation, and we could change gears and get to the next thing, but it felt like we were spinning our tires, playing these characters that I feel reached their maximum.”

Where does Page stand in AEW now, with a week of shows in 2024 now in the books? Well, it's hard to say, really. In Ring of Honor, Page just took care of business against Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling and is seemingly hinting at a reunion with fellow former Dynamite regular-turned-afterthought Scorpio Sky after the match, but in regular AEW? Well, he only wrestled one match on television since September, and it came against Kenny Omega in Canada, which felt more like a favor for the Ontario native than any sign of an extended push. Fortunately, the match went well, so who knows, maybe TK will use Page's momentum in December to build towards something bigger and better? Stranger things have happened.