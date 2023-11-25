While The Miz wants nothing more than to defeat Gunther at Survivor Series, he's gunning for Pedro Morales' IC Title record, too.

At Survivor Series, The Miz has a chance to do the unthinkable: Dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion.

Now granted, looked at in a vacuum by some otherworldly wrestling enthusiasts, seeing the “A-Lister” unseat the “Ring General” wouldn't be that big of an upset, as Miz is a two-time Grand Slam Champion who has accomplished more in the WWE Universe than darn near any other performer in the modern history of the WWE. Still, when you consider Miz hasn't won a singles match on a Premium Live Event since all the way back at Elimination Chamber 2021, ironically the last time he won a WWE Championship, it's hard to see a world where Imperium doesn't remain in the winner's circle heading into the holiday season.

And yet, if Miz has his way, he will not only take the title at Survivor Series, but do so in such a fantastic way that he's able to parlay the W into an at least 25-day reign, which is one day longer than Pedro Morales' total run with the title.

Sitting down for an interview with Chamatkar Sandhu of TNT Sports in the lead-up to Survivor Series, The Miz was asked what his goals are in the WWE Universe and explained that, after nearly 20 years in the WWE Universe, he's one title win and a little under a month away from adding another major accolade to his career.

“Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship and most reigns,” The Miz said via Fightful. “Like I'm one reign away from being tied for being number one. I'm, I think, 25 days away from having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat right now by like 25 days, so that would be, I mean, that would be a pretty cool feat. It'd be just another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career.”

On paper, it shouldn't be too hard for The Miz to accomplish his goal before calling it a career at some point in the next decade or so, before Gunther went on a nearly two-year run with the IC Title, 12 of the previous 16 champions had reigns that lasted under 100 days, which is well over the mark Miz needs to hit to take away Morales' record. Throw in a good old-fashioned Vince McMahon flip-flop title reign where someone takes Miz's belt away for a week before he gets it back Bret “The Hitman” Hart-style, and who knows, maybe Miz will get his wish and set his record in no time… assuming, of course, Gunther actually drops the strap before he retires.

After achieving so much in WWE, is there anything left on The Miz's bucket list? 📜@mikethemiz spills the details on one item he's aiming for ⬇️ Watch the full exclusive 👉 https://t.co/uZ3Tw30psf#SurvivorSeries | 🎙️ @SandhuMMA pic.twitter.com/iQ1SdigflG — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 23, 2023

The Miz in NXT? The A-Lister is open to working with anyone.

Elsewhere in his interview with TNT Sports, The Miz discussed NXT, the developmental brand WWE is attempting to spin off into a third flagship series as part of The CW in 2024.

While some performers may look at being sent down to NXT as a demotion, something akin to a baseball player being sent down to Triple A to work with the younger guys as a road-worn vet, The Miz feels otherwise, suggesting that he wouldn't mind working with any member of WWE's third brand, as he enjoys watching them work every Tuesday night on USA Network.

“Watch NXT, I'll work with any of them. All of them, seem to have the talent, the drive, the ability, and I can't wait for them to get to RAW or SmackDown,” The Miz said via Fightful. “I think Bron Breakker has been doing a phenomenal job down there so we'll see. We'll see what what they have and what they got. But right now watching NXT, it's like, ‘Oh man these guys and girls are absolutely incredible,' and they're doing a remarkable job and should continue to keep working. Keep pushing and keep studying.”

Would it be cool to see The Miz make his way down to NXT, maybe after this current feud with Gunther comes to an end in the pursuit of getting his groove back after a few years sans success at the highest level? Sure thing, the current NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, is currently in the middle of a feud with a performer in a very similar situation in Baron Corbin, who took his trip to developmental in stride and has been enjoying his time back in the Performance Center. If the “Mad Dragon” can overcome the man who retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania, maybe he'll get a chance to prove he's “Unbesiegbar” against the “A-Lister.”