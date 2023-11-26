Though they weren't handed the best place on the Survivor Series card by WWE, Gunther still found a way to put The Miz to sleep in Chicago.

Heading into the second match of Survivor Series, Gunther and The Miz were handed a bit of a raw deal from the WWE Universe.

Tasked with following up a pretty good Women's WarGames match that really heated up towards the end and a backstage segment where Sami Zayn noted to Jey Uso that Randy Orton hadn't shown up yet – leading to CM Punk chants so loud that the promotion had to mute the mics – The Miz entered the match hot, looking to work over Gunther's leg like some of the legends of yesteryear and for a time it worked, with the crowd chanting “welcome back” to the near-20 year veteran.

Still, despite Miz trying to secure himself a five-star match against the “Ring General,” a mark he's achieved exactly zero times over his career according to Dave Meltzer, the match just sort of… didn't work, with the “A-Lister” attempting to get one over on his foe with a turnbuckle pad-turned-crotch shot outside the view of the referee and then Gunther taking over the contest for good, finishing things off with a sleeper hold – Chris Jericho's Liontamer – for the 1-2-3.

Was anyone expecting Miz to match Jericho's record for the most reigns with the IC Title at Survivor Series? No, probably not, as even Miz seemed surprised when things were going his way in the match, but in the end, the title stayed where it belonged with Imperium, and the fans went right back to cheering for the “Second City Saint” as they emotionally grappled with a truly bizarre Ruffles commercial where the potato chip brand apparently purchased the naming rights to Akira Tozawa's shuffle dance. Weird.