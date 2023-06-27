Ronda Rousey is heading to Money in the Bank in London, England with her tag-team partner Shayna Baszler to defend their recently unified WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. And after Rousey's Monday Night Raw victory over Rodriguez, , she seemed pretty confident of the coming weekend's result.

Rousey took to Instagram the morning after the match to deliver a strong message to the WWE Universe about her and Baszler’s title defense at Money in the Bank.

“Winning is a habit,” Rousey wrote, “See ya Saturday ladies #MITB #TagTeamChampionships.”

The accompanying pictures were Rousey beating Rodriguez on the previous night’s Raw as well as a promo photo of the two women’s tag teams.

Rousey and Baszler unified the Women’s Tag Team titles and the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles on the June 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, beating former NXT champs Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Rodriguez took in the match from ringside, and after the match, Liv Morgan made her shocking return, coming back from a (seemingly) real shoulder injury that was set to keep her out of action another month.

With Morgan back, she and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at London’s The O2 Arena to get their titles back, which they dropped without losing due to Morgan’s injury.

The other confirmed matches on the 2023 Money in the Bank card include Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.