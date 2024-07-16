What did Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown say about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James?

That's the question on Lakers' fans minds after video of Brown at NBA Summer League has fans accusing him of saying that he doesn't think Bronny is an NBA player.

Of course, there is no audio to accompany the clip, but some online are using their lip-reading skills and saying that the conversation during the Lakers' Summer League game against the Celtics went something like this:

Jaylen Brown: “I don’t think Bronny [James] is a pro.” Kysre Gondrezick: “I think he’ll be on the G-league team for sure.” JB: “I don’t think so, I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers.”

Fans are not just alleging that that was the gist of the conversation but reacting as well.

Offthewineparlays – “He’ll be a garbage time player”

Kyle – “Comments are hilarious. People get so butthurt over the truth.”

ria – “lmao lebron gonna take this personal fr”

Ahmil Thompson – “She probably shouldn’t talk got waived by a wnba team”

Alfred Hampton – “He’s not wrong. The kid can’t shoot a lick and doesn’t have any playmaking skills while being 6’1.”

Dre Day – “We can't be hating on human beings giving their honest opinions to each other. Let's not try to “flip it on these 2 people,” we have the stats and the stats don't lie.”

RC – “She said he gonna be out of the league in a year just like me.”

Whatever was said between the two, it's clear that nothing escapes scrutiny from fans anymore.

Bronny James struggles again for Lakers in NBA Summer League

In the Lakers' 88-74 loss to the Celtics on Monday, Bronny had another tough outing. He went 1-5 from the floor for two points, three rebounds, and a pair of turnovers in 22 minutes.

On Friday, James scored eight points the Lakers' 99-80 loss to the Houston Rockets, but he went just 3-14 from the floor – including 0-8 from behind the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds and three turnovers in 27 minutes of action.

Things weren't any better earlier this month in the California Classic, where Bronny scored four and three points, respectively, in his two games played. James also sat out the second of a back-to-back in that tournament.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave an honest assessment of Bronny and he found some positives in his recent play: “Overall, we've liked what we've seen in practice. We like what we've seen in the Summer League.”

Redick also opened up about the expectations for Bronny and said they need to be a bit tampered.

“I think you just have to let go of outcomes, and you just have to enjoy the process of being in the NBA…He's obviously case study No. 1. He's going to be a big part of what we do in our player development program…We're going to invest heavily in him. He's got to fall in love with that process and let go of outcomes.”