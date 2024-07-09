When Tyrese Haliburton locked eyes with Jalen Brunson ahead of Logan Paul's Money in the Bank qualifying match with LA Knight and Santos Escobar, fans at Madison Square Garden knew WWE had something special in store for fans at the most famous arena in the world, but frankly, even their wildest expectations couldn't have lived up to what Paul “Triple H” Levesque put together.

After watching a heel Haliburton attempt to help Paul secure a win with his signature brass knuckles, Brunson had seen enough and jumped the rails to even the odds, backing up Knight with a steel chair after the “Megastar” secured the win and punched his ticket to Toronto.

Discussing how WWE experience on his Roommates podcast, Brunson broke down his experience, including an awkward landing heading into the ring that had even his sister worried that he'd suffered a major injury over a silly spot.

“I did freestyle a little bit. A part a freestyled, everyone freaked out over. When I got up and pushed off my hand and looked at my hand, it was all fun and games,” Jalen Brunson explained via Fightful. “My sister sent me a screenshot of the video where my hand is bent. It was a bunch of broken hearts. ‘Stay home. Stop playing around. Wrap in bubble wrap.' I can't live out my dream? Zero pain. There is no strength. There's just no pain.”

Brunson then turned his attention to how the appearance came together, celebrating Triple H for giving him the call even if it further set up his feud with Haliburton heading into a pivotal 2024-25 season for both the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

“I got a call from a guy named Paul. Paul is talking to me. I'm like, ‘Wait, I can't call you Paul. Your name is Triple H. I'm not calling you Paul. This is not how it's going to go.' We're on the phone. I came up with an idea to get me out there,” Brunson explained. “Flew back from Chicago that morning and went to the Garden. It was more nerve-racking than playing a basketball game. Way more nerve-racking for me. It was fun, it was 100% worth it. [Triple H] is a cool dude. Everyone there was great. Meeting LA Knight too. Everyone part of that whole experience was awesome. I met Logan Paul. I met Tyrese Haliburton. Great fellow. I was going to smack him with the chair, but I probably would have gotten sued by the Indiana Pacers.

“I saw Tyrese. I was like, ‘What are you wearing?' ‘You see my shirt? It says Tyrese 3:17. I'm trying be like Austin 3:16 so I have to bring the jean shorts and boots out.' This was not it. The belt he had on too. Just throw on some sweats. If my hand was good. I'm throwing hands.”

Has WWE helped to forge a brand new rivalry that could extend through the summer, leading to a match at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio, either one-on-one, in a tag team effort with Knight and Paul, or just as managers for the respective Superstars in a United States Championship match for the ages? All things considered, all options – minus the first one and probably the second one too, if we're being honest – appear to be on the table.

LA Knight called Jalen Brunson his “secret weapon” at the Garden

Speaking with Kayla Braxton immediately after his big win at Madison Square Garden, LA Knight celebrated Jalen Brunson for being game to get in the ring after his win over Logan Paul, calling the All-Star point guard his “secret weapon” when he needed one most.

“I'll tell you what's a little bit of chaos and a little bit of fun, what you're going right now because you've never said my name with so much excitement. What's going on? You must be feeling the undeniable kavorka out there; I'll tell you why. Because here was Logan Paul, and oh, he brought his little friend from the Pacers there, didn't he? Well, my secret weapon came on in and he's going to come on in right here. You know the New York Knicks are going to run the Indiana Pacers right out of town, and guess what, next time around, it's going to be a little different, ain't it?” LA Knight declared.

“I tell you what, sometimes the best weapon that you can have is a weapon you don't even know you've got. Here's the thing, we go out there, we're getting the hometown pop, and all of a sudden, here come the man himself, and everyone goes nuts, everyone goes wild. Why? Because whose game is it? Well, it might be his game, it might be the Knicks game, but everybody knows it's LA Knight's game, yeah!”

Could this all just be a fun way to get a local celebrity involved in a show, like when AEW had Lamar Jackson at their Baltimore show or when Patrick Mahomes helped out Paul with his match in Kansas City? Most likely, but then again, if WWE wants to lean into an angle that got them some serious attention online, they have avenues to get it done, even if, again, they won't be hitting each other with dueling Canadian Destroyers any time soon.