After getting “caught” with Liv Morgan the week prior in a precarious situation, Dominik Mysterio had one goal in mind heading into Monday Night RAW: get back in Rhea Ripley's good graces.

He tried to do so during the opening segment of the show but was interrupted by Morgan once more. He tried to give her flowers, but they were thrown away. He even made a match with Jey Uso after the “Yeet Man” tried to swoop in and steal his Mami, even if he ultimately lost the match due to further interference from the WWE Woman's World Champion.

With Damian Priest seemingly playing the role of Puck in the situation, sewing mischief in order to get back at Mysterio for getting into metaphorical beg with the heelish enchantress, “Dirty” Dom was left truly wondering if his relationship was over and finished, with the very fate of his spot in the Judgment Day just as uncertain.

Would Mysterio have to link up with Morgan, becoming a true heel instead of a silly old-school Batman villain from the 1960s? Or would something intervene to make things right?

Well, as it turns out, Ripley liked the effort Mysterio put in to get right in her eyes, and after taking a beating at the hands of Uso, he was handed a bit of kindness after an evening in the cold.

“Dom Dom, let's get something straight; I don't belong to anyone,” Ripley told Mysterio. “I'm not yours; you're mine.”

Do you know what? Good on WWE for giving fans a small, sweet moment instead of something big and crazy. While only time will tell if everything stays cool between the duo, for now, Mysterio and Mami are reunited, and the moment was “too sweet,” indeed.

Rhea Ripley lands her dream match at SummerSlam

During the opening segment of RAW, before Rhea Ripley was able to be won back over by her “Latino Heat,” Mami set out a challenge to Liv Morgan to finally get her title back.

“Monday Night RAW, Mami's home! It's been exactly three months since I've been in this ring, and that's all because of one person: Liv Morgan. And I've seen here running around with something of mine, and it's not Dominik Mysterio, no, because I'm going to handle him later. She's been walking around with something I've never lost, and that is the Women's World Championship,” Rhea Ripley declared to the crowd on RAW.

“Now Liv, you think that you took me out, yeah? But the funny thing is you really just p*ssed me off! So what I want you to do is, I want you to walk out here and bring your stupid little self in front of me, so I can tear you apart!”

Unfortunately for Ripley, the younger Mysterio marched down to the ring and tried to win her back, but he, too, was interrupted by Morgan, who came to the duo via the Titantron.

“Oh Rhea, can you hear me okay? Hi my sweet girl, before I get started, I wanted to apologize about my voice. I had a very, very long weekend in Mexico, and I've always been known to be quite the screamer, hi ‘Dirty' Dom. But Rhea, how are you doing, is your shoulder feeling okay? I wasn't sure when we would get to see you again because of what I did to you. My shoulder is doing great, if you wanted to know, all because of this. Rhea, I hope that you know I meant it when I said I wanted to take everything from you, and that includes Dominik,” Liv Morgan declared.

“But I do have to admit that at first I didn't know what you saw in him, I was kind of confused and wanted to hurt you, but then I got to spend time with him, and I got to look into his eyes, I got to kiss him, and it all just became very, very, very, very, real to me; more real than what you guys have had. And since you've been gone, I've had him all to myself. So Mami might finally be home, Liv is finally on top.”

Insensed by Morgan's continued insolence, Ripley laid things out as clearly as she could, as after three months away, she was finished beating around the bushes.

“Liv, the thing is, I actually knew you'd be too scared to face me, because you know that when you step into my ring, your ‘Revenge Tour' ends,” Ripley said. “And I waited three months for this; I think my patience can last a little longer, that's why I'm going to set out a challenge: SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley versus Liv Morgan for my Women's World Championship.”

And just like that, well, after Morgan formally accepted the deal, it was set: babyface Rhea Ripley is wrestling heel Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, and the real winner is the WWE Universe, as the bout should be incredibly entertaining either way.