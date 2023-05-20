A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Say it ain’t so, Liv Morgan; say it ain’t so.

After taking a few particularly brutal hits at the hands of Dakota Kai in her match against Damage CTRL, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett officially announced that, because of the extent of Morgan’s injuries, Raquel Rodriguez and her tag team partner have been forced to vacate their titles, with the former set to challenge for the straps alongside a new, mystery partner on the first episode of RAW after Night of Champions.

Set to take part in a four-way match that will also feature Damage CTRL – Bayley and IYO SKY – the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, and the Horsewoman of MMA, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, Rodriguez acknowledged in an interview with Kayla Braxton that she will miss Morgan but is willing to fight to keep the straps in her possession, especially after watching her former partner keep fighting despite suffering an injury from Kai.

Who will Raquel Rodriguez call on to take Liv Morgan’s spot? Will see ask an NXT star like Roxanne Perez? A RAW star like Natalya? Or maybe someone like Shotzi, who she knows very well from their time together in NXT and on SmackDown? Either way, it’s certainly tough to see Morgan and Rodriguez have to let their titles go, as the team was really operating like a unit and felt like the squad capable of legitimizing women’s tag team wrestling on the main roster. Oh well, have fun with the tag belts, Ronda and Shayna.