LAS VEGAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 108-88 on Monday night in an NBA Summer League game. The Mavs played a sloppy contest, turning the ball over an unsightly 27 times. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who has displayed signs of stardom in the past but is still trying to put everything together at the NBA level, endured an up-and-down performance.

Prosper led the Mavs with 16 points. He went 6-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Prosper added four assists and four rebounds.

However, he was fairly inefficient and finished the game with four turnovers. He had a final plus-minus of -11. There is a lot to like about Prosper's game, but he still has work to do. Mavs Sumer League head coach Jared Dudley was asked to assess Prosper's performance following the defeat.

“I would say a little down… Today was better,” Dudley said of Prosper's Summer League performance through two games. “The (open) threes I don't mind… He shot a couple of fadeaways that I don't want him to shoot. When he drove, I thought he was patient with the pump-fake when he drove baseline… I'm trying to get him in different positions, either posting, coming to his strong right hand.

“Sometimes, just playing through the bigs split action… Sometimes, you got to have the feel of the game… I thought he shot the ball pretty well when he did have it. He just has to make his reads.”

Prosper, 22, is searching for consistency. His potential is intriguing to say the least, though.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper can become a star with Mavericks

Prosper entered the 2024 NBA Summer League as a player to watch. He features the ability to score in a number of different ways. Prosper needs to continue to work on his long-range shooting.

If he can become a reliable 3-point threat, it will open up his entire game. Defenses will need to rush to the perimeter when he has the ball, which will allow him to blow by defenders and gain momentum towards the basket. Consistently finishing at the basket will certainly improve his all-around offensive attack as well.

At 6'7, Prosper can guard multiple positions. He still has room to develop as a defender. Again, the potential is present.

With Prosper, the words “potential” and “high-ceiling” will be used quite frequently. The Mavericks believe in Prosper. People around the organization are excited to see if he can take a step forward during the 2024-25 season.

In all reality, Prosper has not played incredibly well through the first two NBA Summer League games. Yet, he is still displaying the aforementioned signs of stardom.

The Mavs' Summer League team has not played up to their expectations so far. Turnovers have been an issue, and the team's defense did not have a great answer for the Grizzlies' offensive approach on Monday evening. The Mavericks' Summer League team will attempt to rebound in their next game.

Perhaps Olivier-Maxence Prosper will find his groove as the Summer League continues. It would not be surprising to see him have a big performance soon.