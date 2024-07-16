For as long as the Home Run Derby has been in existence, no Los Angeles Dodgers player has ever won the event, until Teoscar Hernandez on Monday night.

Afterward, Hernandez spoke about being the first Dodgers player to win the event,

Hernandez outlasted Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. with a wall-scraping effort on Witt's final swing to win the finals, 14-13.

The new format at the event, which limited the number of pitches participants are able to see in each round, didn't do much early on to get the crowd on hand fired up. But then came the finals, when Witt nearly overcame a torrid start from Hernandez to win the Derby only to fall short by about a foot.

Credit has to be given to both Hernandez and Witt Jr. for giving the baseball world a thrilling ending for the Final and the best moment of the night that didn’t involve the national anthem. Despite seemingly being gassed after his intense efforts in the semis and also having to go first, Hernandez used his deliberate pace to hit another 14 homers. It initially looked like that would be enough for him to win after Witt got off to another slow start.

However, Witt once again found his stride after the timeout and got into the bonus round of at least bringing about a final swing-off. It sure seemed like Witt had done it and brought about the swing-off once his final cut of the night went into the air. Instead, the ball dramatically died at the warning track and the Dodgers had their first Home Run Derby winner in franchise history in Teoscar Hernandez.

MLB Home Run Derby begins with awful National Anthem

Before the Derby, Ingrid Andress struggled in her national anthem performance at the 2024 Home Run Derby.

The country music singer-songwriter and four-time Grammy nominee was clearly having a difficult time, and it's not clear what exactly caused a rendition of the anthem that went well beyond the bounds of “artistic interpretation.”

Astros beat writer Michael Schwab summed it up by saying, “My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever.”

In baseball circles, Monday's anthem drew comparisons to Roseanne Barr, who (intentionally) butchered the national anthem at a Padres game in 1990. Others remembered Fergie's infamous performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

“I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” SI's Alex Carr wrote.

Andress' 2019 single “More Hearts Than Mine” peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.