When it comes to members of the Fatu-Anoa'i Family in professional wrestling, the WWE Universe has an overflowing cornucopia of talent from which to tell their stories.

From Solo Sikoa and his cousin, Jacob Fatu, to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to the OG Bloodline members, Roman Reigns and the Usos, and even the sons of Haku, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the as-of-now-TBA Hikuleo, WWE has more Pacific Islander talent than they have employed in years, maybe ever, with the potential for Paul Heyman to orchestrate a storyline with his once, current, and future wards that could overshadow even the CodyVerse and Judgment Day drama at the top of RAW and SmackDown.

And yet, in professional wrestling, there's always room for one more, right? Well, in the opinion of Rikishi on his Off The Top podcast, he knows the perfect Fatu family member to add to The Bloodline's current storyline to really get it over: Rikishi.

“Would I be interested? Of course I would. But it'd just have to work for both sides. I'm at a part of my life, it's like more than wrestling to me now. I've been there, done that for 30-something years, dedicated my life to the professional wrestling industry of being on the road, doing the thing, what I'm supposed to do out there,” Rikishi explained via Fightful. “I don't know, honestly, if the demands of being a part of The Bloodline, if in case it comes to the point where I need to be on the road a lot, then I'm not kind of interested. I want to be able to dedicate my life now to catch up a lot of time that I've lost, to my family, and to be able to spend quality time with them. I like to be at their place, watching them on TV, but when they come home, I can see them. That's the part I want to be a part of. But keep your fingers crossed. You never know when [I] might pop up. You never know.”

Now, for those who have been watching The Bloodline since Jey Uso and Reigns were feuding over who should be considered the “Tribal Chief,” Rikishi has long been a player fans wanted to see inserted into the storyline, with his exclusion from the Uso-Uso Civil War match at WrestleMania 40 one of the big head-scratchers of 2024. Still, with his other, other son Sikoa now calling himself the new “Tribal Chief,” who knows, maybe Rikishi could come out to try to forge a peace treaty among his kids only to take a Samoan Spike to the throat on the way to making the “Street Champ” into an even bigger heel heading into the fall. Now that would be cool.

Rikishi believes Jey Uso should be Mr. Money in the Bank

Elsewhere on Off The Top, Rikishi commented on the decision to put Drew McIntyre, not Jey Uso, over as the big winner at Money in the Bank. While Rikishi may be biased, as, again, Uso is his son, he believes the “Yeet Man” has a resume that speaks for itself and deserves to be awarded as a result.

“That kind of hits a nerve with me. I'm not asking or saying to give this kid a free pass because who he is and where he comes from. But I mean, again, I'm gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don't lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn't have a bad track record. The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does. The only thing that comes to my mind is when you're not given a chance, but you go out there and you take it and you build it on your own, the opportunity, we gonna give you this opportunity to be a singles wrestler, to be the Yeet whatever, and you look at the crowd when this kid comes out, whether it be my son or not, but you look at the crowd, you look at what his performance is…okay, we got robbed the first time from Gunther with the Intercontinental Belt,” Rikishi declared via 411 Mania.

“Where's Gunther at now with the belt? Where is he? Do you see Gunther up on a marquee where you see Yeet? Now, it comes to Money in the Bank. When you see the Money in the Bank poster, who do you see on that poster hosting the Money in the Bank briefcase? I'm just speaking facts. If I'm wrong, then hey, I'm wrong. But for sure, without even talking to my boys, I'll look at it a different way when I'm watching it. I said, if anything to the next level, this could be the one here, and boom. Here it comes again. So I just text my boy, ‘Hey, good match. Keep working hard.' I didn't want to tell him anything else because he's probably feeling it, and I'm damn sure feeling it. It's like, okay, what is it that we got to do to give Yeet a chance? To finally, after 17-plus years, blood, sweat, and tears, gave it to you all, his mind, body, and soul. Wouldn't you think, after all these years, to finally crown him and make him earn it, because he damn sure earned it, crown him as an Intercontinental Champion or whatever other championship they got? I think he deserves it, whether he's my son or not. We want to look at the status? Let's look at the numbers. Every time I turn on my social media to post something, in comes WWE Shop. What do I see? Yeet. What do I see? Yeet this, Yeet that.”

Would it have made some sense to put Uso over in that moment? Sure, he is insanely popular, if not somewhat controversial, due to his very specific style. And yet, if that was Triple H's call, who would he have cashed in on? His friend Sami Zayn? His friend Cody Rhodes? Or maybe Damian Priest, who Uso does have some history with but isn't actively feuding with in the same way as Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or Gunther? While that short-term pop would have been huge, it's hard to argue that WWE didn't make the right call, as now the Money in the Bank briefcase isn't holding over anyone's head but Liv Morgan and Bayley.