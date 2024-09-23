The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely content with their roster heading into the 2024-25 season. Toronto believes they did enough to improve this offseason, including the signings of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. However, their hand might be forced due to lingering trade requests from players on their current roster. The Leafs don't want to lose any forward depth, but Nick Robertson wants a fresh start.

The Maple Leafs will do their best to keep Robertson happy in Toronto. The problem is that the relationship may have already gone too far to mend. If the Leafs need to make a trade, here's an option before the 2024-25 season begins.

Nick Robertson isn't happy with Maple Leafs

It hasn't been a fun experience for Robertson in Toronto. He was a top prospect when he finished his Ontario Hockey League career in 2019-20, but hasn't lived up to it. Injuries and healthy scratches have taken away his chance to play many games, as he played just 82 between the NHL and AHL over his first three seasons.

Robertson's 2023-24 season was a massive improvement, as he played 56 games with the Maple Leafs and six in the postseason. Robertson tallied 14 goals and 13 assists, which was a successful season for his first extended look. However, the Leafs still sent him down to the AHL for nine games, where he had 11 points.

Robertson is too good for the AHL. The Leafs have salary cap issues, which caused them to use Robertson's beneficial contract to mitigate it. They risked souring their relationship with Robertson, which has begun to happen according to his trade request.

Robertson signed a one-year deal, which allowed him to attend training camp, but he still has interest in getting a trade. The Leafs hope Robertson will change his position, as they need depth on the left wing. If they can change his mind about the trade, Robertson could be a candidate to play in the second-line left-wing spot.

Where would be a good fit for Robertson?

A rebuilding team with plenty of young players would be an obvious fit for Robertson. Robertson could join the squad and fit in with the young core, out of the spotlight of Toronto. The San Jose Sharks are a possible candidate, as he would slot into their top-six immediately. He could grow alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith without the pressure of having to be a Stanley Cup contender.

Another team we could see make a push for Robertson is the Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights and Leafs were potential partners in a Mitch Marner trade earlier this offseason. However, the Leafs decided to hold their homegrown star and take a deal off the table. These teams could link for a smaller deal involving Robertson, as the Golden Knights love taking a chance on a project. Robertson needs his confidence rebuilt, and Vegas would be a perfect spot to do it.

We'd be remiss if we didn't include the Dallas Stars in this list. Robertson could head to Dallas and play alongside his brother, Jason, a superstar in the city. Robertson is seeking comfort after this rocky road in Toronto, and joining his brother for a season could make sense.

The Stars have less than a million in cap space and could use more depth in their forward group. It's a long shot, but Robertson's low contract would be a fit.