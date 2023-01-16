Making the playoffs is always a good sign for any team that is pursuing a championship. It gives hope to the sports fan that their favorite team has a chance of winning it all. Some teams are equipped to win it all, others have done just enough to be a consistent fixture in the postseason. But, playoff droughts are also a thing.

Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of a sports organization that’s in this losing phase, the dreadful wait can last forever. While it may not last forever, some franchises have shown they’d need decades to turn it all around. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 longest playoff droughts in sports.

10. Buffalo Sabres: 11 years

The Sabres have been in a record-breaking slump for over a decade now. While it’s easy to pinpoint a single issue, the Sabres are facing something a little more complex. The mixed bag of issues includes the departure of star player Jack Eichel, injury bugs, and many more.

If maybe the Sabres can keep their roster intact and healthy, the team has a chance of at least ending their playoff drought next time around by winning more games.

9. New York Jets: 12 years

From dramatic choke jobs to abysmal defense, and offensive lapses, the Jets have crashed out once again from making a playoff appearance. This comes despite a strong 5-2 start to the 2022 season.

For next season, the Jets must hope for Zach Wilson to further improve his play and for Mike White to stay healthier throughout the season.

8. Golden State Warriors: 12 years

Although the Warriors are currently the golden standard today, it wasn’t the same from 1995 to 2006 when the team remained absent from the playoffs. It was a messy rebuilding period that saw the team make nine coaching changes in the span of 12 years which did more harm than good.

But in the 2006-2007 season, the Warriors pieced together the core of Monte Ellis, Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington, and Jason Richardson which turned the team into a playoff contender. The squad would go as deep as the second round before losing to the Utah Jazz in five games.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: 13 years

The Wolves were never the same after Kevin Garnett’s departure. With Garnett gone, the franchise had to rebuild for quite some time which came in the form of Andrew Wiggins, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Ricky Rubio.

To complement the young core, the team added veterans such as Jimmy Butler, Jamaal Crawford, and Derrick Rose for the 2017-2018 season. Although the team ended their playoff drought, the Wolves still suffered a first-round exit against the Houston Rockets in five games.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13 years

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans waited dreadfully from 2007 to 2019. However, that all changed when three time MVP Tom Brady signed with them for the 2020 season. With the arrival of Brady, the Buccaneers were able to turn it all around.

Brady would get business done by dominating the Detroit Lions, 47-7 to end the Buccaneers’ drought. If that wasn’t enough, Brady also led the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: 15 years

Before Lob City and Kawhi Leonard’s arrival in Los Angeles, the Clippers were literally a mess. Due to poor team management, the team could only garner seven seasons that posted at least .500 in over 40 seasons in the league.

Fortunately, the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should keep the Clippers away from their dark ages again.

4. Sacramento Kings: 16 years

During the era of Chris Webber and Vlade Divac, the Kings were still championship contenders. Unfortunately, the last time the franchise was in the postseason was 2006. Since then, the Kings have been in a long rebuilding process.

The rebuild hasn’t been smooth in Sacramento. They’ve had several draft picks that never panned out including Tyreke Evans, DeMarcus Cousins, Buddy Hield, Jimmer Fredette, Isaiah Thomas, and Marvin Bagley.

Add in some coaching drama that surrounded Luke Walton and the Kings are After still recovering from their disastrous front-office moves. Fortunately, the Kings have a good chance of ending the drought in 2023 with the core of Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter playing well.

3. Buffalo Bills: 17 years

After blowing on several draft picks and facing issues off the field, the Bills finally ended one of the longest droughts in sports by defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 of the 2017 season. With their victory over the Dolphins and the Bengals beating the Ravens, the Bills were able to punch a playoff ticket despite a rollercoaster season.

Unfortunately, the Bills couldn’t follow through with a victory in the playoffs after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, ending a 17-year playoff drought was already a herculean effort.

2. Cleveland Browns: 18 years

The Browns had yet to taste a postseason lick since 2002, even if they traded for Odell Beckham Jr. Fortunately in 2020, the Browns finally ended the dreaded streak. With Baker Mayfield making the game-sealing play, the Browns earned a 24-22 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After making the playoffs, the Browns reasserted their mastery over the Steelers by beating them 48-37 for their first postseason victory in 27 years. This victory came, despite the absences of Coach Kevin Stefanski and key players Joel Bitonio and KhaDarel Hodge who missed the game due to COVID-19.

1. Seattle Mariners: 21 years

With a lack of talent management and development, the Seattle Mariners had not made the postseason since 2001. Add in the questionable trades by the front office and the Mariners have dug up one of the worst postseason droughts in sports. Fortunately, that all changed in 2022. Thanks to Cal Raleigh’s game-winning home run, the Mariners ended their playoff drought at the expense of the Oakland Athletics. Given that the organization and fans waited for over two decades for this moment, it was truly an epic celebration.