The 2025 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. But, one insider recently reported that the Athletics did not initially expect to trade closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Athletics did not feel as though San Diego had enough assets to complete the deal.

“Initially, the Athletics had no intention of even discussing Mason Miller with the San Diego Padres,” Rosenthal wrote. “The A’s were targeting upper-level pitching prospects. In their estimation, the Padres didn’t have enough.”

The Athletics originally thought that the New York Mets, New York Yankees, or Philadelphia Phillies would be an ideal trade partner.

“The Phillies were unwilling to part with right-hander Andrew Painter, the No. 7 prospect in Keith Law’s latest top 60, and traded two other young talents, righty Mick Abel and catcher Eduardo Tait, for Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran,” Rosenthal wrote.

“The Yankees were unwilling to satisfy the A’s request for a package headed by either shortstop George Lombard Jr. (No. 14 on Law’s list) or outfielder Spencer Jones, in addition to young pitching. Instead, they acquired three other relievers, David Bednar, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval.”

“After the Padres, the A’s viewed the Mets as the most serious about Miller. One source briefed on the Mets’ conversations described the team’s pursuit of Miller as “very serious,” representing the talks with the A’s as “substantial.” But the talks failed to advance, and the Mets in the final two days before the deadline acquired two other relievers, Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley, after adding Gregory Soto earlier.”

The Padres ultimately acquired Miller and starter JP Sears in exchange for shortstop Leodalis De Vries and right-handers Braden Nett, Henry Báez and Eduarniel Nuñez.

Across 39 games this season, Miller has collected 20 saves and posted a 3.66 ERA. The 26-year-old figures to be a pivotal part of San Diego’s Postseason push.