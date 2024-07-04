There were legitimate signs of progress for the Philadelphia Flyers last season. The Flyers were in contention for a playoff spot until the final weeks of the season, and while their 38-33-11 represented progress over their 2022-23 results (31-38-13), the Flyers still finished in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers were once one of the league's most popular and powerful franchises, but they have failed to make the playoffs the last four seasons. They have just one first-round victory since the 2012-13 season. Head coach John Tortorella appears to have solid footing within the organization, but if the Flyers are once again on the outside of the playoff structure looking in after the 2024-25 season, that could change.

The Flyers have multiple areas of need heading into the upcoming season, and one of those areas remains a power play that finished last in the league for the third straight year. The Flyers were relatively quiet in free agency, adding Anthony Richard from the AHL Providence Bruins. They signed Richard to a one-year, two-way contract after scoring 25 goals and 55 points with Providence last season. He could give them a slight boost if he can establish himself in training camp.

While the Flyers have not accomplished much in free agency, they could target a number of players in the trade market.

Flyers would benefit by adding Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Servalli of the Daily Faceoff ran down many of the league's top trade prospects, and Mitch Marner was at the top of the list.

Marner's name has been listed as a player the Leafs may trade since that team's latest playoff failure. The Leafs lost in the first round to the Boston Bruins and while the team has made multiple signings to improve the defense, Marner could be sent packing.

A team like the Flyers that needs to improve the offense in general and the power play in particular, has to consider adding a star like the elusive Marner.

The 27-year-old Marner is coming off a season in which he scored 26 goals and added 49 assists for 85 points.

The right wing has one year remaining on his contract that will pay him $10.9 million next season.

Toronto team president Brendan Shanahan has said that the team will consider all trade possibilities.

Marner has said that he wants to remain a Leaf where he would continue to be a key performer on an offensive-minded team that has enjoyed quite a bit of regular-season success. However, he has often struggled in the postseason even though he is obviously an elusive skater who regularly shows off his creativity.

Marner does have a no-move clause in his contract, but that could be waived if Marner learns that the team does not intend to bring him back through a contract extension.

If he realizes that is the case, Marner might be much better off with a new team. He could show off his skills quite well on a team like the Flyers, where he would almost certainly be the best offensive player on the team.

Martin Necas could give the Flyers a jolt on offense

The 25-year-old Necas emerged as an offensive star last season as he scored 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. That came on the heels of scoring 28 goals and 43 assists for 71 points in 2022-23.

A number of teams have shown interest in Necas, and the right wing has made it clear that he would like to have more of an opportunity to show off his skills than he has gotten to this point.

Necas is a restricted free agent and he is due for a major raise. One of the teams that is interested in Necas is the Columbus Blue Jackets. That's because former Carolina GM Don Waddell is now in a a similar position with the Blue Jackets. Waddell knows exactly what Necas can do, and he may make a sizable offer to gain his services.

However, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere and team president Keith Jones have seen their team compete against the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division and they also know what Necas can do.

If the Flyers are going to improve on offense and light a fire under their power play, trading for a star on the rise like Necas would be a solid move.