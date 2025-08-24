Training camp and the preseason are often the NFL’s harshest proving grounds. Every summer, players across the league learn that a job once considered safe is suddenly vulnerable. This is especially true as hungry newcomers push veterans to the brink. The Houston Texans are no exception. After an up-and-down 2024 season and a rocky start to 2025 preparations, head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio are staring down tough choices. Two projected first-stringers now find themselves in danger of losing their starting roles just weeks before kickoff.

Promise and Pressure

Some blame CJ Stroud’s sophomore slump, while others point to a receiving corps plagued by injuries. Whatever the cause, the result was the same: the Texans fell short down the stretch last season. The defense, led by rising star Will Anderson Jr, looks ready to push for dominance in a wide-open AFC South. However, the offense must rediscover its 2023 rhythm if Houston hopes to make a real run.

The Texans wrapped up their preseason slate with a convincing 26-7 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That game offered flashes of promise despite most starters sitting out. Still, as the team returns home, Ryans and Caserio have difficult decisions to make. With only 53 roster spots available and more than 60 players showing they belong in the league, difficult cuts are inevitable. Even standout performances in the finale may not be enough for some hopefuls to survive Tuesday’s deadline.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Houston Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL season.

Wide Receiver Jayden Higgins: A Starter Slipping

Jayden Higgins entered the offseason penciled in by many as a starter. That said, training camp has turned into a bit of a nightmare for the young receiver. Once a projected centerpiece of Houston’s passing attack, Higgins has failed to capitalize on his opportunities. His struggles to separate in practice and inconsistency catching contested balls have opened the door for Xavier Hutchinson to steal the spotlight.

Hutchinson, a second-year wideout from Iowa State, has been nothing short of sensational. From strong showings in joint practices to timely plays in preseason games, Hutchinson has forced coaches to re-think the depth chart. His versatility has shone. He can line up on both outside and in the slot. This has made him invaluable in a receiving corps riddled with health concerns. Simply put, Hutchinson looks like the kind of dynamic playmaker Houston needs to reignite its passing game.

For Higgins, the writing may already be on the wall. The Texans want explosive options around Stroud, and Hutchinson’s skillset fits that bill. Higgins isn’t out of the roster by any means, but his demotion would be a clear sign of Houston prioritizing production over potential. Come Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, fans may see Hutchinson’s name in the starting lineup while Higgins rotates sinks into a backup role.

Offensive Tackle Cam Robinson: Veteran at a Crossroads

If Higgins’ struggles are about performance, Cam Robinson’s situation is about timing and money. The veteran left tackle was once viewed as a stabilizing presence. Now, though, he sits squarely on the bubble as younger talent emerges and trade rumors intensify. Robinson’s $12 million contract looms large over the roster. With the Texans eager to reset financially and athletically along the offensive line, his job security is tenuous.

Enter Tytus Howard. Once a first-round pick whose career had been marred by inconsistency, Howard has pieced together his best offseason yet. His footwork looks sharper, his pass protection cleaner, and his chemistry with the interior linemen undeniable. In fact, Houston’s staff believes Howard could be the long-term answer at tackle. That's something Robinson has failed to guarantee.

The calculus here is simple: why cling to a pricey veteran with limited upside when a cheaper and more dynamic option is ready to take over? If Houston can find a trade partner for Robinson, even if it means absorbing a large chunk of his salary, the move could happen before Week 1. Otherwise, Robinson may shift into a swing tackle role. That's an expensive insurance policy on a team that doesn’t like wasting dollars.

Texans in Transition

The looming demotions of Higgins and Robinson underscore a larger truth about Houston. This is a franchise in transition, unafraid to make bold moves in pursuit of long-term success. DeMeco Ryans has preached accountability since the day he took over. Both Higgins and Robinson are examples of how that philosophy extends to every corner of the roster.

For fans, these battles might sting. Seeing a rookie receiver tumble down the depth chart or a veteran lineman shown the door isn’t easy. For the Texans, though, it signals growth. Hutchinson and Howard may not just be short-term replacements. They represent the foundation of what Houston hopes to build around Stroud and Anderson. Dynamic and hungry players who can elevate the Texans beyond mediocrity and into genuine playoff contention.

The message is clear: no job is safe, and no starter is guaranteed. Higgins and Robinson are simply the first reminders of that reality. For Houston, tough decisions today could set the stage for success tomorrow.