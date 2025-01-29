The Toronto Raptors seem to be in a mess right now. After parting ways with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in separate deals earlier this season, the franchise has officially transitioned into a new era built around Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. However, with a disappointing 14-32 record and no clear roadmap for constructing a competitive roster around their young star, Toronto must be proactive ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. They pretty much have their playoff hopes all but extinguished. As such, the front office should focus on moves that strengthen their long-term foundation rather than making a futile push for the play-in tournament.

A Season Spiraling

The 2024-25 campaign has been nothing short of chaotic for the Raptors, plagued by inconsistency and injuries. Sure, Jakob Poeltl could generate trade interest if made available. However, Toronto is currently more focused on capitalizing on Bruce Brown’s $23 million team option. Instead of dealing Poeltl, the Raptors may be more inclined to move players like Chris Boucher and Kelly Olynyk, too.

With their season spiraling, a trade or two seem increasingly likely. That said, making the right deal depends on finding a willing partner. Toronto has multiple trade assets, including Brown, Olynyk, and Boucher, along with roughly $10 million in breathing room below the luxury tax threshold. This financial flexibility positions them well to engage in multi-team deals and take advantage of teams looking to shed salary. Given these factors, the Raptors should be among the most active teams at this year’s trade deadline.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Toronto Raptors must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Trade Away Kelly Olynyk

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be eyeing Kelly Olynyk to bolster their frontcourt rotation and improve their floor spacing. Olynyk is currently averaging 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting an impressive 48.6 percent from three-point range. He would serve as an ideal pick-and-pop option alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Beyond his shooting ability, Olynyk’s veteran presence and high basketball IQ would be invaluable for a Mavs team with championship ambitions. Yes, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford provide size and athleticism in the paint. That said, adding a skilled big like Olynyk would give Dallas another dimension offensively. He would make their rotation even more difficult to defend once Dončić and Irving return to full strength.

Meanwhile, one of Toronto’s most glaring weaknesses this season has been its lack of frontcourt versatility. With Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to injury, the Raptors lack the size, shooting, and rim protection necessary to compete. This is where Maxi Kleber could be an excellent fit.

At 6'10, Kleber offers a skill set that perfectly complements Barnes and Barrett. He’s a career 35 percent three-point shooter, providing much-needed spacing for Barnes to operate inside. Defensively, Kleber’s ability to protect the rim and switch onto multiple positions makes him an asset for a Raptors team that has struggled with defensive consistency.

A potential deal swapping Olynyk for Kleber benefits both teams. Toronto lands a versatile big who aligns with their long-term plans, while Dallas gains a reliable veteran who enhances their championship aspirations. Kleber’s defensive versatility and floor-spacing ability make him an ideal fit for the Raptors’ evolving core. This move would help set the stage for the franchise’s next phase.

Move Bruce Brown to a Contender

When the Raptors acquired Bruce Brown Jr in the Siakam trade, many expected him to be flipped before the deadline. After all, Brown was just a season removed from playing a pivotal role in the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship run. His contract also made him a valuable trade piece. However, as the deadline approaches, Brown remains in Toronto.

The Raptors could theoretically wait until the summer and explore a sign-and-trade scenario. However, that carries significant risk. Brown isn’t the type of player for whom teams would surrender major assets if they can simply sign him outright in free agency. Instead, Toronto should be actively shopping him see what kind of return they can secure before losing that leverage.

Taking on long-term salary in exchange for Brown wouldn’t make sense for the Raptors. However, flipping him for a future draft asset or a promising young player could pay dividends. A team like the Philadelphia 76ers could be a prime landing spot. A potential trade could involve sending Brown to Philly in exchange for a rotation player and a future first-round pick.

For Toronto, this deal achieves two important objectives. First, it clears up a crowded rotation, allowing more developmental minutes for younger players who better align with the franchise’s long-term vision. Second, it secures a valuable future asset—whether it be a draft pick or a young player who can contribute down the road.

Meanwhile, for the 76ers, acquiring Brown would bolster their defensive depth and give them a battle-tested veteran who fits seamlessly alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Brown’s ability to defend multiple positions could be a difference-maker for a team eyeing a deep postseason run.

Ultimately, Toronto needs to be proactive in maximizing its assets before the 2025 trade deadline. Moving Olynyk for Kleber strengthens the frontcourt’s defensive versatility and shooting, while dealing Brown for future value aligns with the Raptors’ rebuilding timeline. With the right moves, Toronto can set itself up for sustainable success rather than aimlessly treading water in the Eastern Conference standings.

Act Before It's Too Late

The Toronto Raptors can’t afford to sit idly by as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches. With their playoff hopes all but gone, the focus must shift to the future—making smart, strategic moves that complement Scottie Barnes and build a foundation for long-term success. Swapping Kelly Olynyk for Maxi Kleber adds much-needed frontcourt versatility, while flipping Bruce Brown for future assets ensures Toronto doesn’t lose value on an expiring contract. The clock is ticking, and hesitation could cost the Raptors valuable opportunities. If Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster want to position the franchise for a brighter tomorrow, these trades are the first steps in the right direction.