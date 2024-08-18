The Toronto Maple Leafs have been an enigmatic NHL team during the last eight seasons. They have built a dependable — some say explosive — offensive team and they have made the playoffs each of those seasons. However, they have won just one playoff series and they have been a source of postseason frustration to their long-suffering fans.

History says the Leafs are the second-most successful franchise in NHL history behind the Montreal Canadiens. But history tends to mock the Leafs as their last Stanley Cup title took place 57 years ago in the spring of 1967 when they defeated the Habs in six games.

Despite the presence of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander, the Leafs lone victory during eight-season playoff run was a six-game triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. They were dispatched easily by the Florida Panthers in the following round, and their suffering continued in last season's playoffs when they were beaten by the Boston Bruins in seven games. The fact that the decisive goal came in overtime underscores how much postseason pain the Maple Leafs have endured.

There have been quite a few changes in the offseason. Head coach Sheldon Keefe was fired shortly after their first-round loss and he has been replaced by hard-nosed Craig Berube.

The new coach led the St. Louis Blues to that franchise's only Stanley Cup in 2019, and he preaches a hard-hitting and defensive style of play. The Leafs traded for physical defenseman Chris Tanev, and he could help tranform the Toronto defense crew into a much more difficult group to play against.

Matthew Knies has to prove he belongs on the top line

The top line will feature Matthews, Marner and Matthew Knies, while Tavares, Nylander and Bobby McMann will comprise the second line.

Clearly two-thirds of both lines are comprised of known stars, but it is the addition of Knies that will change the identity of the top line. The same holds for McMann on the second line.

Both are young veterans who could be game changers for the Leafs.

Knies enters his second full season with the Leafs, and it's clear that the team is expecting him to fulfill an important role. While he won't be responsible for the bulk of the scoring when playing next to the explosive Matthews and the creative Marner, he will have to show he can skate with his line mates on a consistent basis and take advantage of the opportunities that come his way.

Knies has demonstrated scoring touch

During his rookie season, Knies scored 15 goals and 20 assists while playing 80 games for the Leafs. Knies is going to have to show that he can upgrade his productivity, and he certainly has the size to provide a physical presence on the No. 1 line at 6-3 and 215 pounds.

The left wing showed enough finishing ability around the net to prove that he deserves consideration for Toronto's top line, and now he must prove it. The Leafs look at him as a player who can combine skill and physical play in a winning manner. In addition to playing on the top line, the Leafs plan to use Knies on the No. 2 power play unit.

A season that results in Knies scoring 25-30 goals could be within reach. If he works out the way the Leafs hope he does, Knies will deliver size and strength that the line may have lacked in the past.

Bobby McMann is a rising star for Leafs

There is every reason to believe that McMann is likely to become one of Berube's favorite players on his new team. McMann should come back in strong fashion after a lower-body injury ended his 2023-24 season early. He is a hard-working and hard-hitting player who enjoysplaying a physical style.

Playing next to Tavares and Nylander means he should get plenty of offensive opportunities. McMann scored 15 goals and 9 assists while the playing in 56 games for the Leafs. At 6-2 and 210 pounds, he has more than enough size to establish a physical presence, and he also showed something of a shooter's touch as he scored on 12.7 percent of his shots on goal.

McMann is extremely motivated to prove he can be a major asset. He came into the NHL as an undrafted player. Scouts did not recognize him as a player who was going to be a contributor, let alone a true difference maker. However, he has shown great heart and intelligence to this point, and he could develop into a game changer in the 2024-25 season.