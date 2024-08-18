Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has missed each of the last two seasons. He underwent knee surgery during the 2022-23 season after winning the Stanley Cup earlier in the summer of 2022. Before the 2023-24 campaign, the Avalanche captain again went under the knife, costing him this most recent season. However, he could be close to returning to the ice, according to Jared Bednar.

The Avalanche coach attended a fan fest for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday. While there, he spoke with reporters about the upcoming season. Landeskog's health came up in conversation, and Bednar mentioned that the Colorado captain is working his way toward a return.

“He's trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season and if that goes well, it would be a really big boost for us,” the Avalanche head coach said, via NHL.com. “So, that's something we're all a little anxious about, but really excited about as well. He hasn't played for us in two years.”

Gabriel Landeskog could make major impact for Avalanche

Jared Bednar stressed that there is still no timetable for Gabriel Landeskog's return to the ice. In saying this, the Avalanche coach did mention that his captain is skating. These skating sessions occur “a handful of times a week,” according to Bednar.

Bednar went on to say that the timing of Landeskog's return lies with the player. Once Landeskog is ready to ramp things up, the Avalanche will work with him through that process. There is optimism that the captain can return relatively early in the season, but the timing ultimately lies with Landeskog.

“It's been a long time now, so there's no rush. It's just all with what he's feeling comfortable with. … Just what he's been able to do both in the gym with his training off the ice and what he's been able to do on the ice, we're certainly optimistic that he'll be able to come back,” Bednar said, via NHL.com.

Landeskog has not skated in an NHL game since June 26, 2022. The Colorado captain helped his team defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup that year. He underwent knee surgery that October before getting another procedure done in May 2023.

The Avalanche captain has skated in over 700 career regular season games. He has scored 248 goals and 571 points during that span. Landeskog is a two-time 30-goal scorer, with his most recent 30-goal season coming in 2021-22.

It remains to be seen whether Landeskog will make his return in time for the start of the season. In any event, coach Jared Bednar would certainly welcome him back when the time is right. The Avalanche open the season on October 9 against the Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas.