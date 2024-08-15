The Washington Capitals hired Spencer Carbery as head coach last summer. His mission was straightforward: get this team back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington missed out for the first time since the 2013-14 season a year ago. And they didn't want to have a repeat performance in 2024.

To their credit, they avoided such a fate. The Capitals claimed a playoff spot in 2024 on the final day of the regular season. However, the Capitals did so with a ton of luck. They clinched their playoff spot with the lowest goal differential of any qualifying team since 1991.

This summer, Washington sought to change their offensive fortunes. And they made some major moves to that end. Notably, the Capitals traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings. Additionally, Washington acquired Andrew Mangiapane in a trade with the Calgary Flames.

They didn't solely focus on their forward group, though. Washington also traded for Jakob Chychrun in a NHL Free Agency day trade with the Ottawa Senators. And they signed former Kings defenseman Matt Roy to a six-year contract. Finally, the Capitals picked up goalie Logan Thompson in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights

The Capitals certainly believe they have a roster capable of competing in 2024-25. However, there is one major roster concern that could cause Washington issues this upcoming season. And it's the same major concern that plagued them this past campaign.

Capitals' offense remains a roster concern

One caveat before we get into this. The Capitals offense, on paper, has improved. Dubois and Mangiapane, though they did struggle in 2023-24, do represent upgrades over their previous options. Especially since players such as Anthony Mantha and Max Pacioretty are no longer around.

However, the extent to which they have upgraded is certainly up for debate. Take a look at a team like the Detroit Red Wings, for example. Detroit got better this offseason, but the question is whether it's a notable improvement. The Capitals' offense is in the same boat. Is the unit that is as good as or better than the unit that was?

Dubois could very well be a home run trade for Washington. However, the reason for his availability in the first place is his struggles with the Kings. He found himself demoted to the fourth line at times over the course of the 2023-24 season. He scored 16 goals and 40 points after signing an eight-year contract with Los Angeles last summer.

Mangiapane, meanwhile, is not too far removed from a 35-goal season. Without Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, though, he began to struggle with the Flames. Mangiapane scored 14 goals and 40 points in 75 games in 2023-24.

Both of these players have solid enough track records that you can give them the benefit of the doubt. However, until they erase that doubt, the questions must remain. And the Capitals will hear these questions all year until either of these players bounces back.

To be fair, Dubois and Mangiapane aren't the only players that contribute to this roster concern. Tom Wilson has seen his offense dip from a 52-point season in 2021-22. John Carlson has also seen his offense drop over the last few seasons. And it's worth noting that Alex Ovechkin showed signs of decline in 2023-24.

The Capitals very well could be better offensively in 2024-25. In fact, it's likely they will be better now that they know Spencer Carbery's system better. Until the results are seen on the ice, however, the offense certainly remains a concern.