The Washington Capitals are gearing up for an important 2024-25 season. There are a few storylines to watch with this team. Alex Ovechkin continues to chase Wayne Gretzky and the all-time goal-scoring record. A massive NHL Free Agency overhaul saw the team add the likes of Matt Roy, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Logan Thompson this summer, as well.

Washington is going to be an interesting team. The major concern with the Capitals is their offense. Statistically speaking, this was one of the worst offenses in the NHL in 2023-24. The Capitals still made the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite their offensive woes. However, their inability to score caused Washington to suffer a sweep against the New York Rangers.

The Capitals have a lot of veteran talent on the roster. And this can certainly help them make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. In order to overcome their offensive woes, though, they need some players to step up. Here are two Capitals veterans who could help bring playoff hockey back to the American national capital.

Sonny Milano could provide value

Sonny Milano could be a trade candidate for the Capitals this upcoming season. The veteran winger is playing on an expiring contract in 2024-25. Milano is a depth player for the most part. But if he continues his recent form, other teams are likely to take an interest.

Milano has emerged as a reliable bottom-six forward over the last three seasons. In 2023-24, he took a step back from the offensive numbers he put up during his first campaign in Washington. However, he still had an incredibly good season despite playing less than 50 games.

Milano saw his Offensive Goals Above Replacement drop from 8.5 to 5.2, according to Evolving Hockey. However, the veteran Capitals forward improved his Defensive Goals Above Replacement from 0.5 to 3.2. Additionally, Milano interestingly had an Expected Offensive Goals Above Replacement of 11.4.

As mentioned, Milano has played well over the last three seasons. This goes back to the 2021-22 campaign when the New York native played for the Anaheim Ducks. In each of the last three seasons, Milano has recorded a WAR right around 1.5.

Milano is unlikely to play in the top-six next season. However, playing well down the lineup takes some pressure off the top two lines. Especially if you can provide steady offense. Look for Milano to chip in on a consistent basis for Washington this upcoming season.

Andrew Mangiapane could bounce back

The Capitals traded with the Calgary Flames to land winger Andrew Mangiapane this summer. It's certainly a gamble on Washington's behalf. Mangiapane has seen his offensive production decline considerably since the 2021-22 season. However, it's a gamble that could very well pay off for Washington this season.

Mangiapane hasn't come close to matching the 35 goals he scored in 2021-22. In saying this, he did show some improvement in 2023-24 from an analytical perspective. He improved his Offensive Goals Above Replacement from 7.6 to 8.4, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, his Goals For Per 60 Minutes (3.51) also went up from 2022-23.

The gamble comes in through the areas where there was clear overperformance. For instance, while his OGAR improved, his Expected Offensive Goals Above Replacement was not exactly impressive. Mangiapane had an xOGAR of just 2.2 in 2023-24 with the Flames.

Mangiapane likely won't score 35 goals again in 2024-25. However, he did have a somewhat similar impact on Calgary's offensive success this past season. If he can find his stride in Washington, the Capitals can certainly contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.