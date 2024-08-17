The Boston Bruins are getting ready to take up the charge once again. Two years after setting records for wins and points in the regular season, the Bruins would like to show they can dominate again in 2024-25.

Of course, that team in 2022-23 was not able to turn regular-season success into a Stanley Cup. The team had a solid season last year and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs before getting eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers .

The Bruins attempted to address a deficiency they had at the center position in the offseason when they signed free agent center Elias Lindholm away from the Vancouver Canucks. Lindholm should be the team's No. 1 center between David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

The Bruins also added to their defense by signing Nikita Zadorov. The former Canuck is a big man at 6-6 and 245 pounds, and the Bruins are hoping that he can add to the physical style that has been their signature for more than a half-century.

Boston has a solid core that includes Pastrnak, captain Brad Marchand, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Jeremy Swayman. However there are several other players who could make contributions, including youngsters Justin Brazeau, Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell.

Head coach Jim Montgomery also has three veterans in Morgan Geekie, Trent Frederic and Andrew Peeke that could help the Bruins have another impressive season.

Geekie could be coming into his own for the Bruins

When the season gets underway, look for Geekie to man a role as the right wing on the second line. Charlie Coyle figures to be the No. 2 center while Marchand will play left wing for that trio.

The 26-year-old Geekie played the first two years of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes and the next two with the Seattle Kraken. He had shown potential with both of those teams, but he had his most productive season last year with the Bruins.

He scored 17 goals and 22 assists in 76 games, and he also scored four goals and an assist in the postseason.

Geekie is an excellent skater with good size at 6-3 and 200 pounds, and he appears to be finding his stride in the NHL. He is expected to get time on Boston's first power-play unit and he may may be primed for an excellent season that includes 25 goals or more.

The Bruins need him to step up this year as they lost winger Jake DeBrusk in free agency to the Canucks. DeBrusk was an up-and-down player in his seven years with the Bruins, but he scored 25 goals or more three times. Geekie can step right into that role for the Bruins.

Trent Frederic has been a solid contributor

Frederic has risen through the ranks for the Bruins and he is slated to be the team's left wing on the third line. He has shown toughness and the ability to handle himself whenever he has gotten a chance to play, and he has shown some decent offensive ability during the last two seasons.

After scoring 8 goals and 10 assists in 2021-22, he made a significant contribution with 17 goals and 14 assists two years ago. He was even more impressive last year with 18 goals and 22 assists.

Geekie also showed that he can be a decent contributor in the postseason as he tallied 3 goals and 2 assists last year.

It's unlikely that Frederic will ever become a big-time offensive contributor, but his recent growth indicates that he could reach the 20-goal mark this year. Combine that with his toughness and all-out style, and Montgomery will have a player who could be a surprise game changer this season.

Peeke appears to be a dependable blue line contributor

It wasn't the kind of move that made headlines last year, but the Bruins acquired Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline.

General manager Don Sweeney wanted to add to the Bruins depth on defense, and he took a chance by bringing Peeke aboard. The 6-3, 210-pound right-shot defenseman demonstrated that the move from low-profile Columbus to high-profile Boston was not intimidating. He had two assists in 15 regular-season games and earned the confidence of the coaching staff with his solid checking and defensive play.

Now that he made a positive first impression, he will get a chance to show what he can do over a full season. Peeke is not a serious offensive threat, but he plays a physical game and positions himself well. The Bruins do not expect that he will make mistakes when he is on the ice in crucial situations.