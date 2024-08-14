The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are reportedly engaged in discussions about a contract extension that could see the veteran center continue his tenure with the team beyond the expiration of his current deal. Despite handing over the captaincy to Auston Matthews and entering the final year of his seven-year, $77 million contract, Tavares may not be done in Toronto just yet.

On Wednesday morning, the Maple Leafs announced that Auston Matthews would take over as the team’s captain, a move that many saw as the beginning of the end for Tavares’s time in Toronto. However, recent reports suggest otherwise.

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, there is ongoing dialogue between the Leafs and Tavares about a potential contract extension. This news has sparked widespread speculation about what this means for the future of both Tavares and the franchise.

“One of the things I still think is in play for Tavares is a potential extension,” Friedman said. “It's been discussed, I think it will continue to be discussed, and I don't think it's impossible that we see Tavares get extended as a Toronto Maple Leaf. I think that is something that both sides are considering.”

Tavares's current contract, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $11 million, has been a significant financial commitment for the Leafs. While Tavares was brought in to help lead Toronto to playoff success, the team has yet to make a deep postseason run during his tenure. With his production dipping slightly as he approaches his mid-30s, it’s clear that any extension would need to be on more team-friendly terms.

The legacy of Tavares on the Maple Leafs

Tavares's decision to join the Maple Leafs in 2018 was a monumental moment for the franchise. A lifelong Leafs fan, Tavares chose to leave the New York Islanders, where he had spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career, to pursue his childhood dream of playing for Toronto. His signing was met with great fanfare and raised expectations that he would help lead the Leafs to Stanley Cup contention.

While Tavares has been a steady and productive player for the Leafs, his tenure has not been without its challenges. The team has struggled to advance in the playoffs, and Tavares has faced criticism for not delivering the postseason success that fans and the organization had hoped for. However, his leadership on and off the ice has been invaluable, and he remains a respected figure in the locker room.

The decision to hand the Maple Leafs captaincy to Matthews reflects the natural progression of the team, as the younger star takes on a more prominent leadership role. But it does not necessarily signal the end of Tavares's time in Toronto.

Extending Tavares would signal that the Leafs are not ready to dismantle their core just yet. It suggests a belief within the organization that this group, with the right adjustments, can still contend for a championship. Tavares's reduced role and salary could also create room for the Leafs to make necessary moves to improve the roster without sacrificing their top talent.