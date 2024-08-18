The Buffalo Sabres have not made the playoffs in 13 seasons, tied for the longest active streak in American sports. They missed the playoffs by eight points last season, fired their coach, and re-hired Linday Ruff to be the bench boss. The Sabres are a very young team but do have veterans like Jason Zucker, James Reimer, and Jordan Greenway who can make an impact this season.

Jason Zucker brings offensive pop to the Sabres

Jason Zucker started last season with the Arizona Coyotes and finished with the Nashville Predators. He scored 18 goals across 69 games and added one more in the playoffs at 32 years old. After trading Kyle Okposo and buying out Jeff Skinner, the Sabres are short on veteran goal-scoring. Zucker can provide that.

Zucker has bounced back from a bad two years with the Pittsburgh Penguins. After 27 goals in his final year with Pittsburgh and last year's solid numbers, he is set to be a key part of the Sabres. The young players in Buffalo will benefit from having a proven goal-scorer on their team.

No Sabres player posted over 40 assists last season but with a goal scorer like Zucker, his linemates should break that one. His addition will also help defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power on the powerplay. If he scored 25 goals this season, expect the Sabres to be in the playoff discussion.

James Reimer provides stability to goaltending core

The Sabres have two young goaltending prospects in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi who they hope can become the duo of the future. Levi played in 23 games last season as a rookie and posted an .899 save percentage. He shined in the American Hockey League and could find himself back with the Rochester Americans this season.

Luukkonen should be the starter to begin the season. He signed a five-year contract to remain with the Sabres and, at 25 years old, should have the professional experience to play in the NHL. If he does not succeed, James Reimer will become very important.

Backup goalies are very important in the NHL and Reimer is currently set to be the guy in Buffalo. If there are injuries or struggles, Reimer will be thrust into an important role. He was a serviceable backup in Detroit last year, winning 11 of his 20 starts and posting a .904 save percentage.

Jordan Greenway brings power to the Sabres' forward unit

At the 2023 trade deadline, the Sabres acquired Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild. While he has been in Buffalo for a full season now, he is set to make a leap this year. He has never scored more than 12 goals in a season and provides more of a physical presence as a forward.

Greenway will be important in protecting Buffalo's young stars this upcoming season. With the trades of veterans at the end of last season, he is set to play more minutes this season. The team should allow him to be the physical presence and lead the team through his hitting and fighting.

If Greenway can provide those attributes, he will also score more goals. Playing to his strengths should give him more confidence moving forward and allow him to be an impact player. Veteran leadership and physical leadership are important for playoff contenders and Greenway provides both.