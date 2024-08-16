The Boston Bruins have turned over their primary goaltending duties to Jeremy Swayman. During the past two seasons Swayman teamed with Linus Ullmark to give the Bruins an outstanding goaltending duo that ended each victory with a celebratory hug. That won't happen any longer as the Bruins traded the senior member of the pair to the Ottawa Senators.

Since Ullmark is no longer on the scene, general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery will be depending on the 25-year-old Swayman to handle the majority of the goaltending assignments in 2024-25. Swayman is scheduled to be paid $3.475 million this season, but his contract runs out at the end of the year.

Swayman will not be able to leave and go to the highest bidder because he is a restricted free agent. It seems reasonable that both Swayman and the Bruins would like to work out a new deal before training camp commences in September and definitely before the regular season gets underway in October. However, little has been accomplished to this point.

Swayman is confident that a new deal will get done with the Bruins

Swayman was interviewed on NESN, the network that broadcasts Bruins games, and he calmly answered questions about his contract status and the upcoming season. He said he was not concerned about his future with the Bruins and he believes everything will work out.

“There's a lot of confidence (it'll get done),” he said during the interview. “I say that because I've treated it like business as usual this year. I've been working out with our guys, our staff, our players, and I know that there's something special building in this locker room this year.

“I can't be more excited about that. I know that it'll take care of itself with time, and all I can do is control how I'm gonna be a better goalie for the Boston Bruins this year. That's all I'm focused on. It'll work out. I couldn't be happier to be a Bruin.”

Bruins have made moves in the offseason

In addition to to believing that he can work out a new contract with the team, he also believes the team is on track for another strong year.

The Bruins added former Vancouver Canucks Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov during free agency. Lindholm slots in for the Bruins as the center on the top line, while Zadorov is a physical defenseman who is worthy of a regular turn on the third pair.

The Bruins had lost centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci prior to the 2023-24 season to retirement and the team did not have the same level of performance at that key position last year. Lindholm's presence will allow Pavel Zacha to play left wing on the top line along with superstar right wing David Pastrnak. Charlie Coyle will serve as the center on the No. 2 line and team captain Brad Marchand will be his left wing. Morgan Geekie will likely serve as the right wing on the second line.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo will serve as Jeremy Swayman's backup. He was acquired in the trade that sent Ullmark to the Senators.