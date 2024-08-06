The Toronto Maple Leafs have been in salary cap troubles since signing their big four forwards to massive deals. The issue with contracts like that is value deals are integral and young players must contribute even more. The Maple Leafs will need some breakout candidates in the (possible) last season of the John Tavares and Mitch Marner era.

It's been going well for Toronto in the regular season, but their reliance on questionable depth always comes back to bury them in the postseason. It's why they've only been able to make it past the first round once in this era. The Tavares and Marner deals end after this season, so cap relief is on the way.

The pair will have two choices: take less money to make the Maple Leafs more competitive or go elsewhere on their next deal. It could be easy to predict what will happen. Tavares is likely content with staying in his hometown for what's left of his career, but the chances of seeing Marner in a blue and white jersey past this season are slim.

The Maple Leafs were reportedly shopping Marner this offseason, but a deal didn't come to fruition. Toronto could still try to make a move so they don't lose him for nothing, but there's a good chance they play it out and see what happens in the offseason.

The most important thing for 2024-25 will be seeing what breakout candidates can begin to step up for the Maple Leafs if it is the era's last season.

Matthew Knies brings a different element

Matthew Knies seems the obvious choice to be Marner's successor on the first line if it's his last season. Knies spent time on the first line with Marner and Auston Matthews since debuting in 2022-23. He brings a different style than Marner, so it isn't a perfect plug-and-play option for Matthews.

Matthews has been one of the league's best goalscorers next to Marner, but Knies hasn't shown that playmaking ability. Knies has never recorded many assists at any level, but that doesn't mean he can't be effective next to Matthews. He is a big-bodied power forward who isn't afraid to dig pucks out of the corners.

It isn't rocket science when playing next to Matthews: get him the puck, and he will do the rest. Knies could break out this season and show an ability to battle for loose pucks and find an open Matthews. If Craig Berube gives Knies a complete season next to the sniper, he will achieve a career-high in assists and show the front office he is ready for a more prominent role.

Marner and Matthews generate massive numbers together in the regular season. However, that production falls off a cliff come playoff time. Knies has seven points in 14 career playoff games, which shows he is already more of a postseason performer than Marner.

If Knies can reach another level in 2024-25 and bring the Maple Leafs more postseason success, the rest of the Atlantic Division should begin to worry.

Joseph Woll comes one win short in postseason

It took the Maple Leafs too long to hand over the reins to Joseph Woll in the playoffs, and it cost them. Ilya Samsonov was the starting goaltender for Toronto for the first four games. Woll entered after Samsonov allowed three goals in Game 4, and shut down the Boston Bruins for the rest of the contest.

Woll continued the dominance for the next two games, allowing two goals on 56 shots over the three appearances. The Maple Leafs looked poised to rally from a 3-1 series deficit and win Game 7 to advance to the second round. However, shortly before Game 7, disaster struck when rumors emerged of a possible injury for Woll. He couldn't dress for the game, and the Maple Leafs lost on a goal in overtime that many blamed Samsonov for allowing.

The injury trend is too familiar for Woll. Every time he progresses to becoming a full-time NHL goaltender, he suffers an injury that sets him back. Injury issues are the only thing stopping Woll from being the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender.

Toronto doesn't seem worried about his history, as they didn't bring in a starting goaltender to replace Samsonov. They signed Florida Panthers' former backup goalie Anthony Stolarz, who hasn't played more than 30 games in a season. It means Brad Treliving must believe Woll can give him 40-50 injury-free appearances.

The bar for Joseph Woll to be a breakout candidate is to stay healthy. If he does, he looks like the goaltender the Maple Leafs have been waiting to find.