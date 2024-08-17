The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a deep run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After advancing to the Finals, the Oilers have had some tough decisions to make amid rumors that are putting pressure on the front office. Edmonton faces the dilemma of matching contract offer sheets to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

The St. Louis Blues extended offers to Holloway and Broberg in mid-August. Both players are restricted free agents. However, Edmonton is rumored to prioritize just one of its contributors.

Sportsnet hockey insider Elliott Friedman believes the Oilers will match the offer sheet for Holloway, rather than Broberg, per NHL Trade Rumors. Friedman inferred that Broberg and Edmonton do not completely see eye-to-eye and that the team will not adhere to his $4.6 million AVV price.

Earlier during the 2023-24 season, Philip Broberg reportedly requested a trade out of Edmonton, and Friedman believes his sentiment has not changed much.

“That was true… It’s becoming more and more clear to me now that Broberg had thought long and hard (about his future with the Oilers)… I'm just not convinced he ever changed his mind,” Friedman wrote, provided by NHL Trade Rumors.

Broberg amassed two assists for two points in 12 appearances with the Oilers in 2023-24. Perhaps joining the Blues can give the 23-year-old defenseman a much-needed boost.

On the other hand, Dylan Holloway could be a more fitting investment for Edmonton.

Oilers continue to prepare for future amid promising short-term efforts

At just 22 years old, Dylan Holloway has built a foundation that seems to have impressed Edmonton. He played 55 games during his first season with the Oilers in 2022-23, amassing three goals and six assists for nine points. He comes off a 2023-24 season with 38 appearances, six goals, three assists, and nine points. Should Edmonton follow through and keep Holloway, he can continue to grow into an important piece of the club.

The Oilers were a hair away from winning the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, but the Florida Panthers would not allow them to capitalize off their historic series comeback. Edmonton's fall gave further rise to big concerns they have going into the 2024-25 season.

ClutchPoints' Christopher Hennessy highlighted goaltending and scoring depth as two areas the Oilers need to address going into their next campaign. The front office will do all it can to help the team remain championship contenders while planning for the future.

It will be interesting to see how the Oilers continue to shape up as they prepare for another exciting season.