The Boston Celtics are rumored to be dealing with a disgruntled Malcolm Brogdon entering the 2023 NBA season. There is nothing much the Brad Stevens-managed team can do but pull off a trade such that they are able to get the team chemistry working during training camps. The Utah Jazz may have some interesting players in Collin Sexton and Simone Fontecchio. The San Antonio Spurs are also on the hunt for a playmaker. Maybe they can trade DeVonte Graham and Devin Vasell all the way to Beantown.

Malcolm Brogdon to the Jazz for Collin Sexton and Simone Fontecchio

A huge reason that the Celtics acquired Brogdon was because of the lack of playmaking and scoring firepower during their 2022 NBA Finals run. But, Jayson Tatum and company could not benefit as much from that given his collapse during the post-season.

Joe Mazzulla is able to get roughly the same production out of these two players. Sexton is able to set the offense well given the right spacing. It may not show up a lot on the stat sheet given his assist numbers but he has the potential to be a top facilitator behind Derrick White. The only thing he would need to improve on is his ball security because he turned the ball over 1.8 times per game. His three-point production is roughly similar to Brogdon as knocked down 39.3% of his three-point field goals.

Simone Fontecchio has a huge upside as proven by his FIBA World Cup stint with Italy. He is a capable forward who can score on the three levels of scoring. Adding him to the squad allows Tatum and Jaylen Brown to rest while he heats up off the bench. He only played 14.7 minutes for the Jazz last year but he still got serviceable numbers. Once given the green light and time, Fontecchio can pop off. This got him 26 points once against the Milwaukee Bucks and 23 points over the Miami Heat.

Malcolm Brogdon to the Spurs for Devonte' Graham and Devin Vassell

This trade allows the Celtics to get into a win-now position but also saves a lot of their future. It saves the Celtics some cash on their payroll while also getting the same level of offensive and defensive production. Vassell is a good all-around player who knows his role on both ends of the floor. He notched 18.5 points per game while knocking down 43.9% of his field goals from the three levels of scoring. He can also grab the boards well given his 3.9 rebounds per game average and set the table decently with his 3.6 dimes a game.

Graham's production may have gone down in his past stint with the New Orleans Pelicans but the Spurs gave him a career resurgence. He recorded 13 points on 38% field goal shooting in the 20 games he played under Gregg Popovich. Dropping dimes is also one of his specialties. This means Celtics fans are able to retain the same ball movement that they have seen under the Mazzulla system. Graham notched an average of four assists with the Spurs. Placing him alongside White, Tatum, Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis will highlight his playmaking better. He can average a double-double given the efficiency of the Celtics' offense and how they are spaced when zone defenses are thrown at them.

It is still not sure if Brogdon does get moved but these trades cover up the Celtics' needs without having to give up too much of their assets. Which move should the Celtics pursue?