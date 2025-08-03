At the 2025 MLB trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants made a move that was both painful and practical, sending longtime outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte. While Giants fans may be sad to see the longest-tenured player leave, the front office deserves credit for making a forward-thinking decision — and getting real value in return.

Let’s be clear: this was not an easy move for the Giants. Yastrzemski has been a fixture in San Francisco since 2019, a grinder who made the most of a late-blooming MLB debut and turned himself into a respected clubhouse leader and fan favorite. His standout 2020 season, which included a .968 OPS and an eighth-place MVP finish, cemented his place in the heart of Giants fans. Over seven seasons, he hit 114 home runs and played reliable defense in right field, bringing a steady presence to the corner outfield.

But that version of Yastrzemski no longer exists. In 2025, the 34-year-old slashed .231/.330/.355 in 96 games — slightly below average production overall (97 wRC+), even if his splits against right-handers (118 wRC+) remain solid. With free agency looming this offseason and the Giants seriously underperforming, Buster Posey and the front office had to switch their initial plan.

Giants get rid of struggling and aging Mike Yastrzemski

And sell smartly, they did. By shipping out Yaz, the Giants not only cleared room for young outfielders like Luis Matos, Grant McCray, and potentially Marco Luciano, but they also netted an intriguing prospect in Yunior Marte.

Marte, ranked No. 20 in the Royals' farm system, isn’t just a throw-in. The 21-year-old has been impressive at Low-A Columbia, posting a 2.74 ERA with 79 strikeouts and only 20 walks over 82 innings. He features a fastball that touches 95–96 mph with movement, a sharp slider that’s already showing plus potential, and a developing changeup. His delivery is fluid and repeatable — traits that point to long-term starter upside. Worst case? Marte projects as a power bullpen arm in the mold of a Camilo Doval-type reliever, which, considering Doval was just dealt, fills a future need for the club.

It’s rare to land a legit arm with starter potential for a two-month rental of an aging platoon outfielder. The Giants did just that. The timing was right, the return is promising, and they made room for the next generation. That’s how you manage a roster with one eye on the future.

Kansas City’s approach here is harder to defend. There’s a case to be made that the Royals, who sit just three games back in the AL Wild Card, should be buyers. But acquiring Mike Yastrzemski doesn’t really fit that bill.

Royals get outfield depth, but will the move work out?

Yes, their outfield has been downright dreadful — worst in baseball by wRC+ — and the addition of Yastrzemski, a left-handed hitter with a history of hitting righties well, offers a temporary upgrade. But at age 34 and on an expiring contract, Yaz is nothing more than a stopgap.

The Royals already acquired Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk, so this is just another Band-Aid solution. If they were serious about contending, they’d be targeting a bat with more impact or an arm with more control. Instead, they sent away a promising young pitcher who’s had success in full-season ball — all for a two-month rental.

It’s also a bit puzzling from a development standpoint. Yastrzemski takes reps away from younger outfielders who need at-bats — or could’ve been evaluated down the stretch. Instead, they’ve added a 34-year-old who, at best, gives them modest offensive production and leaves in November.

This isn’t an all-out blunder — Yaz brings some value and veteran presence to a team still trying to stabilize — but it’s a lukewarm move with no real long-term upside. And it cost them a pitcher who could develop into a back-end starter or solid reliever down the road.

The Giants didn’t just say goodbye to a beloved veteran — they sold high and brought back a young arm that could impact their big-league roster within a couple of years. That’s how you build depth and stay competitive.

Giants: A | Royals: D

For the Royals, it’s a classic case of chasing short-term help with minimal payoff. Maybe Yastrzemski hits well against righties and gives their offense a lift. But even if he does, it likely won’t be enough to swing the postseason race — and certainly not worth the cost of a solid pitching prospect.