Los Angeles Chargers fans received a brief scare on Tuesday as two key offensive players—wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right guard Mekhi Becton—were both held out of practice. But according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there’s no need to panic just yet.

Both McConkey and Becton are dealing with what Roman described as “extremely minor” injuries, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed those sentiments, saying McConkey is “working through something minor” and reiterating the team’s long-term outlook with its young stars.

McConkey's absence naturally raised some eyebrows considering his breakout rookie campaign, which set a new standard for first-year wideouts in Chargers history. The former Georgia Bulldog racked up 82 catches for 1,149 yards and became Justin Herbert’s go-to target throughout the 2024 season. He followed that up with a record-setting 197-yard performance in the playoffs against Houston—an NFL rookie postseason record. His second-year ceiling? High. Very high.

Chargers missing key players in early August

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think he has the ceiling of being a top-10 receiver in the NFL,” said ESPN analyst Mina Kimes. “He’s a true three-level threat… the offense can flow through him. The sky is the limit for Ladd McConkey.”

Article Continues Below

That’s exactly why his status—even with a minor injury—was enough to turn heads ahead of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. McConkey, Becton, and most of the Chargers’ starters are not expected to play against the Detroit Lions, and that was likely the plan regardless of health status. Still, Harbaugh and company are being cautious as they gear up for the team’s September 5 regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

On the offensive line, Becton is expected to play a critical role this year anchoring the right side after signing with Los Angeles in the offseason. Like McConkey, he’s missing valuable reps this week, but the coaching staff doesn’t appear overly concerned about his availability for Week 1.

As for the depth behind McConkey, the Chargers added rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this offseason—two names that could see extended action during the preseason. But even with those additions, there’s no question who the WR1 is in L.A.

The focus now is simply getting McConkey and Becton back to full strength. While the absences this week may have caused a ripple of concern, the Chargers appear confident that both players will be good to go when it matters most. For now, it’s better to play it safe than push two cornerstones of the offense too hard in early August.

